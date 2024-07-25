EDWARDSVILLE - Charles Fedder just concluded a strong spring career with the Metro East Lutheran Track Team.

Charles is a BJ’s Printables Male Athlete of the Month for the Knights.

Fedder was a 100, 200 and 400-meter runner this past year for the Knights and recorded personal bests of 11.65 for first in a meet at Carlinville, also a 400 best of 52.39 for first at Carlinville and a 23.74 200-meter best for first in a meet at Virden (North Mac).

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Charles also posted a 24.01 for second on May 10, 2024, in the Gillespie Invite.

He was fourth in the Roxana Relays 100-meter dash with a time of 11.65, his PR for the season.

He was seventh in both the 100 (11.84) and the 200 (24.31), and fourth in the 400 (52.39) at the Carlinville Sectional track and field meet.

MELHS Coach Mike Cook said Charles was also a relay person, a top-notch sprinter, and a key contributor to his team.

Again, congrats to Charles on his honor as a BJ’s Printables Male Athlete of the Month.

More like this: