JERSEYVILLE - Sprinkles the Donut has been stolen from BigBoy’s Donuts in Jerseyville. The donut shop posted on their Facebook page last night that Sprinkles had been taken, and asked for the public to share the news of his disappearance in the hopes of bringing Sprinkles back home.

“Sprinkles is missing again!” they announced in the post. “No questions asked if he is returned just please help us get him back home so we are able to celebrate with him during the parade & fair that is coming up!”

When he’s not making appearances out in public or visiting with customers in the shop, Sprinkles is usually posted by the State Street entrance into the donut shop’s parking lot.

As of Tuesday afternoon, BigBoy’s Donuts Owner Becky Matthews said there has been no update on Sprinkles’ whereabouts. She said he’s actually been missing for three or four days now, but she avoided making the situation public until this point in hopes that the perpetrator would bring him back - but so far, they have not.

Article continues after sponsor message

“They don’t realize how many kids enjoy that - not just kids, adults too - and we do use him for our advertisement and stuff like that, but the kids enjoy seeing Sprinkles, watching him dance around, hanging outside by the road, taking pictures with him, talking to him in here inside the shop,” she said.

Matthews said she doesn’t plan to press charges, she simply wants the mascot costume returned.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Sprinkles has been stolen - he was also taken on October 16, 2020, before he was returned on November 4, 2020.

If you know anything about Sprinkles’ current whereabouts, contact BigBoy’s Donuts at (618) 498-8715 or through their Facebook page.

More like this: