Springfield Police responded to the call that a male subject possibly injured his girlfriend in Springfield. When police arrived, they found the 24-year-old deceased with multiple stab wounds. Authorities said a Sangamon County 911 dispatch center received a report from a Bethalto woman who told the dispatcher her brother possibly harmed his girlfriend. No additional information has been released yet about that. The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has confirmed the woman's death and made a statement that she appeared to have sharp force injuries and that her death is being investigated by police as a homicide. An autopsy has been scheduled on the woman. More to come as it is released.