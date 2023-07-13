SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Police are investigating a stabbing of a 24-year-old woman who lived in the 1000 block of South Eighth Street on Tuesday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Springfield Police responded to the call that a male subject possibly injured his girlfriend in Springfield. When police arrived, they found the 24-year-old deceased with multiple stab wounds. Authorities said a Sangamon County 911 dispatch center received a report from a Bethalto woman who told the dispatcher her brother possibly harmed his girlfriend. No additional information has been released yet about that.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has confirmed the woman's death and made a statement that she appeared to have sharp force injuries and that her death is being investigated by police as a homicide.

An autopsy has been scheduled on the woman.

More to come as it is released.

More like this:

Oct 31, 2023 - Outpouring Of Love And Support: Update Given On Condition/Recovery Of State Trooper

Nov 21, 2023 - Make It To The Table This Thanksgiving: Buckle Up And Drive Sober

Nov 16, 2023 - ISP Makes History With Promotion Of First Female Deputy Director

Oct 15, 2023 - ISP Releases Illinois Law Enforcement Response For Homelessness Guidebook

Nov 14, 2023 - Illinois State Police Hosts Clandestine Lab Safety Trainings To Combat Illegal Drugs

 