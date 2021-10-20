SPRINGFIELD — Two Springfield, Illinois, residents - Heather Horrighs, 42, and Theodis Parnell, 50 – were arrested on October 14, 2021, for allegedly robbing the Alliance Community Bank on September 13, 2021.

Horrighs and Parnell were charged via a criminal complaint in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Both defendants appeared in federal court in Springfield today in front of Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins, at which time the criminal complaint against them was unsealed.

According to the complaint affidavit, Horrighs entered the bank carrying a box with a note attached to it. The note stated that the box contained a bomb and demanded that bank employees hand over money. Parnell is alleged to have acted as an accomplice and getaway driver in the robbery.

Both defendants remain in the temporary custody of the United States Marshals Service pending detention hearings that are set for next week.

If convicted, the maximum statutory penalties for the alleged crimes charged are up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The United States has thirty days to present the case to a grand jury, which will decide if there is probable cause. Members of the public are reminded that a complaint is merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Agencies participating in the investigation include the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Office; the United States Marshal’s Service; the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office; the Springfield Police Department; the Sherman Police Department; and the Chatham Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Weir is representing the government in the prosecution.

