(Jupiter, FLA) Even with the sun shining and palm trees lining the field, with temperatures in the low 30’s it seems more like the end of the season rather than the beginning of another as the St. Louis Cardinals pitchers and catchers get their first official workout of Spring Training underway today.

Physicals are taking place before a team meeting is scheduled at 10am ET and then workouts will begin.

Four bullpen groups are scheduled to throw:

Adam Wainwright, Tim Cooney, Zach Petrick, and Mike Mayers (catcher Yadier Molina)

Article continues after sponsor message

Seth Maness, Miguel Socolovich, John Gast (catcher Tony Cruz)

Randy Choate, Matt Belisle, Jaime Garcia (catcher Ed Easley)

Michael Wacha, Kevin Siegrist, Nick Greenwood (catcher Alberto Rosario)

JAY ARRIVES

–Jon Jay was setting up his locker on Friday, another early arrival among the position players.

Check back soon for more updates…