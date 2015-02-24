(Jupiter, FL) As noted yesterday, with live batting practice sessions beginning on Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals pitchers will not be on the mound for any bullpen sessions today. Instead, their Spring Training workouts will include a long toss session followed by various drills to work on the run game, fielding ground balls, and covering first base.

“A lot more leg-work,” described Mike Matheny. “They’re going to be moving a lot more and taking it easy on their arms today. We’ll play some long-toss and stretch it out but less of the full speed stuff up close. Doing a lot of mobility work.”

“We haven’t been out here long,” added Matheny, who reminded his players of their necessary pace for the workouts. “These days, we’re getting in and getting out of here but we truly believe we’re getting everything done what we need to and most of it’s because you’re hopping, you’re moving, you’re getting all the work that you need to in a short amount of time. Let’s keep that as the standard. Today’s no different, it just has less throwing.”

Catchers will also play long toss before settling down for blocking drills and batting practice.

–Like Pete Kozma, putting the catcher’s gear on is being welcomed by Greg Garcia, who hasn’t been behind the plate since Little League. Ty Kelly, who caught in high school, was also receptive to the idea of seeing some work there.

BIG TUNA IN THE HOUSE

–NFL coaching great Bill Parcells made an appearance in camp today, driving a golf cart around the facility to see all the action. Parcells, who lives nearby, has been a regular in St. Louis Cardinals Spring Training the last several seasons.

BAT DAY

–There will be more to come, but Dinger Bats were in the house on Tuesday to show off their wares to the players. Tony Cruz, Mark Reynolds, Michael Ohlman, and Tommy Pham are among those players who swing their lumber.