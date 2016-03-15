Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Spring season underway for SIUE women's golf

March 15, 2016 6:15 AM
Listen to the story

Madison Frerking

TROPHY CLUB, TexasSIUE women's golf opened its spring season Monday at ORU/SFA Spring Break Invitational. Teams completed the first two rounds at the Trophy Club Country Club.  

The Cougars carded rounds of 318-320 Monday. The combined 638 is 20th of 20 competing teams at the event. Oral Roberts leads the tournament with a 588. Houston Baptist is second with a 589. Little Rock currently is third with a 593.

Alison Gorman, Madison Frerking and Brittney Jostes are all tied for 69th place with a 159. Miranda Lidisky is tied for 86th with a 163. Molly Marcum is 100th with a 170.

Arkansas State's Aracelly Jimenez and Little Rock's Shania Berger are tied for the individual lead at even par.

The final round will be played Tuesday. 

