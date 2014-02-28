Beginning Saturday and running through the 20th of March, bring a donation of food to the Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic and receive a FREE Health Screening from Dr. Kyle Buesteton. All food collected will go to the Hope Community Center in Cottage Hills.

The health screening provided by Dr. Buesteton includes Initial Exam, Blood Pressure Check, Nutrition Information, Walking Tips Home Care Recommendations and Stretching/Exercise Advice.

Dr. Buesteton joined Dr. Andrew Dykeman at Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic in January and he hopes that maybe the act of giving food to others will be the motivation some need to get a nagging pain, strain or pull addressed by a professional.

For those enjoying a pain free life, bring by a donation of food and get your health screening. It’s better to know a Doctor who can lessen your suffering before you find yourself in pain. Dr. Buesteton asks that you call for an appointment – for more information visit facebook.com/RosewoodChiropractic.

Dr. Dykeman will be celebrating his 10th year as owner of Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic and is happy to have Dr. Buesteton on his team.

Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic

33 E Airline Drive

East Alton, IL 62024

618-259-2676

www.rosewoodchiropractic.com

Community Hope Center

Everyday hurting families that have been looking for jobs without success visit the Community Hope Center. Millions throughout the United States have been kicked off welfare; they live hand to mouth; if only food was more affordable! Some people come through our doors without having had any food for over 24 hours!

The Community Hope Center was established in April of 1988 as a nonprofit corporation complying with all applicable laws and requirements of federal, state, and local governments. Our main and primary purpose is to help the poor, the homeless, children, and the elderly in the area through programs that meet their individual needs. The Center is solely supported by local businesses, foundations, private donations, and receives no state funding.

