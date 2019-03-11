ALTON – The annual Spring Health Fair set for 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, will once again offer a variety of education and information needs for seniors at Senior Services Plus in Alton.

The Spring Health Fair is coordinated by the Older Adults Health Council.

The fair will include health screenings, games, giveaways, education about local health care, wellness and much more. There will also be a tour of the new Senior Services Plus Wellness Center. The entire event is free of charge to those who attend.

The Older Adults Councill was founded in 2008.

“Our mission is to provide superior services to our local senior community,” President Annie Eads, of Cedarhurst of Highland and Greenville, said. “The purpose of the council is to offer education and information for building successful referral networks regarding senior social, personal and health services. Working together we can offer complete and accurate service to our seniors we serve.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The other Older Adults Council officers are as follows:

Vice President- Eliza Pautz, Morning Glory Home Care.

Secretary- Ali Davis, Cedarhurst of Collinsville.

Treasurer- Angie Hillis, Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community.

“The event will be a whole lot of fun,” Eads said.

More like this: