Spring Faculty Concert to Feature Variety of Music on Feb. 24
Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department will present the Spring Faculty Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, in the Ringhausen Music Building.
From jazz, to pop, to the classics, there will be something for everyone as faculty members combine their unique and diverse talents to bring a variety of music to the performance.
Selections will include a special arrangement of George Gershwin’s Piano Prelude #2, by Peter Hussey and Teresa Crane, along with Leonard Bernstein’s “Cool” from West Side Story, featuring Pauline Stillwell with Crane on piano and Hussey on percussion.
Doors open at 7 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and cash bar available, and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is free and open to the public. Donations are always welcome.
For more information call the Music Department office at (618) 468-4731.
