Godfrey, Ill. – The Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department will present the Spring Faculty Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, in the Ringhausen Music Building.

From jazz, to pop, to the classics, there will be something for everyone as faculty members combine their unique and diverse talents to bring a variety of music to the performance.

Selections will include a special arrangement of George Gershwin’s Piano Prelude #2, by Peter Hussey and Teresa Crane, along with Leonard Bernstein’s “Cool” from West Side Story, featuring Pauline Stillwell with Crane on piano and Hussey on percussion.

Article continues after sponsor message

Doors open at 7 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and cash bar available, and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public. Donations are always welcome.

For more information call the Music Department office at (618) 468-4731.

More like this: