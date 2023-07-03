Spray Painting Spree Results In 8 Counts Against Jerseyville Resident
JERSEYVILLE - A 21-year-old Jerseyville resident has been charged with eight counts of criminal property damage for spraying orange spray paint on several pieces of government, private, and personal property around the city.
Court filings state Dakota L. Harris, 21, of Jerseyville, was charged on June 23 with two felony counts of criminal damage to government property, as well as six misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property. The following pieces of property were affected by Harris’s spray painting spree:
Harris was charged with two Class 4 felony counts for damaging the first two properties, as they were government-owned. The other six charges were Class A misdemeanors.
Bail for Harris was set at $25,000 and her preliminary hearing is set for July 10. More information and updates on this case can be found here.
The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
