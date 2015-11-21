Wet weather again cancelled the Spray & Play Park groundbreaking set for 10 a.m. Saturday in Edwardsville.

Laura Reed of Cork Tree Creative, a public relations/graphics firm in Edwardsville, made the announcement of the postponement early Saturday morning.

A contractor has been selected for the popular project and construction will start soon. A groundbreaking was set for Tuesday, Nov. 17, but because of torrential rain predicted, it was moved to today. Reed said she didn’t know what date the groundbreaking would be rescheduled for, but that should be decided early next week.

The Spray & Play Park is set for completion near Memorial Day 2016, so construction will be going up in a hurry over coming months. The park will include a splash pad and dry playground designed with special ADA standards in mind. The park will also include a walking/fitness track, shade structures, pavilions, restrooms/changing rooms as well as native plantings with interpretative signage and a butterfly garden.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton said the community is very family oriented and rated as one of the best cities in Illinois for that very purpose.

“The new Spray & Play Park will be just another feather in the cap that keeps the community family friendly and it will even be right by the police and fire departments,” Patton added.

Funding for the project includes a mix of grant funds, corporate sponsorships and private donations. Additional sponsorships are still available including naming rights for the park. Private fund-raising efforts continue for the project and any donations are welcomed by the City of Edwardsville.

