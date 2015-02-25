The Edwardsville Parks Department invites all seniors (55 and older) to join us for a Food and Wine Pairing at Robust Wine Bar on Wednesday, March 18th at 4pm. Robust Wine Bar is an award-winning cafe, wine bar and wine shoppe located in historic downtown Edwardsville, Illinois. We will enjoy 4 courses with a different wine for each course. The cost is $40 per person. The registration deadline is Monday, March 9th.

Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “ESCAPE” on the envelope.

