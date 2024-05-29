EDWARDSVILLE – A limited number of spots remain for next week's Coach Barone Basketball Camps at SIUE's First Community Arena.

Each camp is four days long and offered to boys and girls in kindergarten through 10th grade. The kindergarten – 2nd grade camp will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The 3rd – 10th grade camp will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Campers can expect to learn both basic and advanced basketball skills while participating in competitions.

Both camps will take place inside the main gym at First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center on the SIUE campus.

Registration for the camps is now open, and early registration is encouraged as spots are limited. To register and for more information, visit coachbaronecamp.totalcamps.com.

Coach Barone's Camp: Individual Instruction #1
Dates: June 4th-7th
Times:

  • 9:00 a.m. – Noon (Grades K-2nd)
  • 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Grades 3rd – 10th)

Coach Barone's Camp: Individual Instruction #2
Dates: June 10th-13th
Times:

  • 9:00 a.m. – Noon (Grades K-2nd)
  • 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (Grades 3rd – 10th)

