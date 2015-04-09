The Edwardsville Parks Department invites all seniors (55 and older) to join us for Coffee and a Movie at the Wildey Theatre on Wednesday, May 6th. We will be showing “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1945) starring Judy Garland and Margaret O’Brien. This movie is a musical, comedy, and drama. Mini pastries & coffee will be catered by a local bakery starting at 9:30AM. Reservations preferred, but not required. The doors will open at 9:30am and the movie will begin at 10:00am. The cost is $5 per person for pasties, popcorn, coffee, and soda. The move is being sponsored by Stillwater Senior Living. The preferred registration deadline is Wednesday, April 29th.

Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “ESCAPE” on the envelope.

