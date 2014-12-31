The Edwardsville Parks Department invites all seniors (55 and older) to join us for Coffee and a Movie at the Wildey Theatre on Wednesday, January 28th. We will be showing “My Fair Lady” (1964) starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison. This movie is a musical and drama. Mini pastries & coffee will be catered by a local bakery starting at 9:30AM. Reservations preferred, but not required.  The doors will open at 9:30am and the movie will begin at 10:00am. The cost is $10 per person. The preferred registration deadline is Wednesday, January 21.

Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025.  Please write “ESCAPE” on the envelope. We also have a couple more spots for our February trip for our St. Louis Historic Homes Tour on February 10th or 12th.

