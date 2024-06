Sports Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. FRIDAY-MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 24-27 SPORTS SCOREBOARD FRIDAY'S RESULTS BOYS SOCCER Jacksonville 4, Jersey 0 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 2, Father McGivney Catholic 2 Marquette Catholic 6, Maryville Christian 1 Edwardsville 2, O'Fallon 1 GIRLS TENNIS Mascoutah 5, Roxana 4 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL 35TH MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT GROUP STAGE Westfair Christian Academy (Jacksonville) 25-25, Mississippi Valley Christian 12-13 Mississippi Valley Christian 25-25, Twin City Christian (Festus, Mo.) 16-18 Calvary Baptist Academy (Chillicothe, Ill.) 25-25, Mississippi Valley Christian 20-13 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis Cardinals 8-12, Chicago Cubs 5-4 SATURDAY'S RESULTS FOOTBALL Edwardsville 48, Belleville West 12 Belleville East 9, Alton 6 East St. Louis 48, O'Fallon 2 BOYS CROSS COUNTRY FREEBURG INVITATIONAL FINAL TEAM STANDINGS Benton --- 88 Civic Memorial --- 104 Triad --- 124 Waterloo --- 132 Freeburg --- 136 Belleville Althoff Catholic --- 141 Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- 175 Columbia --- 217 DuQuoin --- 224 Father McGivney Catholic --- 253 Salem --- 283 Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran --- 345 Breese Central --- 368 Okawville --- 371 McLeansboro Hamilton County --- 384 Marissa-Coulterville --- 397 Valmeyer --- 403 Chester --- 481 Roxana --- 503 PALATINE INVITATIONAL --- MEET OF CHAMPIONS FINAL TEAM STANDINGS (TOP TEN) Winnetka New Trier --- 134 Hinsdale Central --- 146 Elmhurst York --- 148 Palatine --- 159 Lake Zurich --- 241 Arlington Heights Hersey --- 246 Barrington --- 251 Downers Grove South --- 266 St. Louis University High --- 267 Oak Park Fenwick Catholic --- 269 13: Edwardsville --- 350 BOYS SOCCER Collinsville 1, Highland 0 Civic Memorial 7, Litchfield 0 Breese Central 6, Staunton 1 GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY FREEBURG INVITATIONAL FINAL TEAM STANDINGS Waterloo --- 69 Triad --- 82 DuQuoin --- 95 Father McGivney Catholic --- 114 Civic Memorial --- 187 Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- 200 Belleville Althoff Catholic --- 210 Freeburg --- 227 McLeansboro Hamilton County --- 248 Breese Central --- 264 Benton --- 274 Okawville --- 294 Columbia --- 338 Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Salem --- 343 Centralia --- 356 Trenton Wesclin --- 436 PALATINE INVITATIONAL --- MEET OF CHAMPIONS FINAL TEAM STANDINGS (TOP TEN) Elmhurst York --- 48 Assumption --- 181 Wilmette Loyola Academy --- 221 Park Ridge Maine South --- 224 LaGrange Lyons --- 236 Downers Grove North --- 245 Mt. Prospect --- 309 Oak Park-River Forest --- 309 Barrington --- 317 Wheaton-Warrenville South --- 329 14: Edwardsville --- 370 GIRLS TENNIS SOUTHERN ILLINOIS DUALS AT EDWARDSVILLE TENNIS CENTER Edwardsville 9, Quincy 0 Edwardsville 7, Normal University 2 Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge 6, Edwardsville 3 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL 35TH MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN INVITATIONAL KNOCKOUT STAGE Agape Christian (Marion) 25-25, Mississippi Valley Christian 17-20 First Baptist Christian (Pekin) 25-25, Mississippi Valley Christian 22-6 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis Cardinals 8, Chicago Cubs 5 NCAA FOOTBALL BIG TEN CONFERENCE Purdue 13, Illinois 9 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE Boston College 41, Missouri 34 (OT) MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE SIU-Carbondale 35, Illinois State 17 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON St. Louis Blues 6, Minnesota Wild 2 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 125TH AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE GRAND FINAL (SUPER BOWL) AT OPTUS STADIUM, PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA Melbourne Demons 140 (21 goals, 14 behinds), Western Bulldogs 66 (10 goals, six behinds) (NOTES: This is Melbourne's first premiership (championship) since 1964, ending a 57-year drought. It was also the first-ever Grand Final to be played away from its traditional site of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, due to COVID restrictions in the State of Victoria.) SUNDAY'S RESULTS MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis Cardinals 4, Chicago Cubs 2 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK THREE Buffalo Bills 43, Washington Football Team 21 Cleveland Browns 26, Chicago Bears 6 Baltimore Ravens 19, Detroit Lions 17 Tennessee Titans 25, Indianapolis Colts 16 Los Angeles Chargers 30, Kansas City Chiefs 24 New Orleans Saints 28, New England Patriots 13 Atlanta Falcons 17, New York Giants 14 Cincinnati Bengals 14, Pittsburgh Steelers 10 Arizona Cardinals 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 19 Denver Broncos 26, New York Jets 0 Las Vegas Raiders 31, Miami Dolphins 28 (OT) Los Angeles Rams 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24 Minnesota Vikings 30, Seattle Seahawks 17 Green Bay Packers 30, San Francisco 49ers 28 MONDAY'S RESULTS BOYS SOCCER Trenton Wesclin 10, Valmeyer 0 Marquette Catholic 3, Alton 1 Virden North Mac 3, Staunton 1 Carlinville 3, Jersey 2 GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY Westminster Christian Academy (Town and Country, Mo.) 3, Edwardsville 1 GIRLS GOLF Highland 191, Jersey 194 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Rochester 25-25, Carlinville 12-10 Father McGivney Catholic 25-22-25, Mt. Olive 13-25-16 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON St. Louis Blues 2, Dallas Stars 1 (OT) NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK THREE Dallas Cowboys 41, Philadelphia Eagles 21 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip