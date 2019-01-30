TUESDAY, JANUARY 29 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 65, MASCOUTAH 11

The Jersey girls’ basketball team demolished Mascoutah 65-11 Tuesday night.

Clare Breden led the Panthers with 19 points, while Abby Manns had 13 as Jersey easily dominated Mascoutah at Havens Gym.

Allana Brooks led the Indians with five points, while Timia Williams added four.

Jersey head girls coach Kevin Strebel said he was impressed his girls came out and executed and played hard after playing four games in six days last week in the Lady Hawk Invitational.

"I didn't know what I would get when came in tonight after the long week in the Carrollton Tournament," Strebel said. "These girls have responded by these situations all year long. Execution and playing hard were the keys tonight.

"In a game like this, we want to give some players a few more minutes working hard in practice. We had 10 players scoring tonight, we ran the floor well and executed some plays we wanted to have some more experience with. There were a number of positive things tonight and to top it off, this was our 20th win."

The Panthers are now 20-6, while Mascoutah is now 4-19.

EAST ST. LOUIS 51, BELLEVILLE WEST 47: Shawnta Johnson and Veronica Sherrod each had 11 points in the Flyers win at West.

East Side improves to 9-16, while the Maroons are now 12-14.

TRIAD 44, GRANITE CITY 24: Ali Barisch led Triad with 14 points, while Alyssa Powell and Caleigh Miller each had nine in the Knights’ win at Granite City.

Erika Hurst and Azaria Moore led the Warriors with six points each.

Triad goes to 11-12, while Granite falls to 2-19.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE 42, BUNKER HILL 38



Carlinville and Bunker Hill’s boys battled down to the wire on Tuesday night, with Carlinville winning 42-38.

Jacob Wiedner and Devon Ralston led Bunker Hill scorers with 13 points each; Coy Sellars had 8 points.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 61, TRIAD 58: Karson Huels led Gibault with 19 points, John Adams had 13 and Logan Doerr had 11 as the Hawks got by Triad at home.

Luke Cox had a big game for the Knights with 34 points, while Michael Tentis added 11.

Gibault upped its mark to 12-13, while Triad is now 8-14.

NEW ATHENS 52, VALMEYER 50: Mason Page led the way with 20 points, while Owen Whitworth added 10 in the Yellowjackets win at home over Valmeyer.

Philip Reinhardt led the Pirates with 20 points, and Jacob Rowold chipped in 10.

New Athens is now 9-11, while Valmeyer slips to 8-15 on the season.

COLUMBIA 61, CIVIC MEMORIAL 60: Jackson Holmes led Columbia with 17 points, Sam Horner had 14 and Cole Khoury added 12 in Columbia’s win over Civic Memorial.

Bryce Zupan had another big game for CM, scoring 27 points, while Will Buhs and Jacob Coleman added 10 points each.

Columbia is now 15-6, while CM slips to 7-15.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Belleville Althoff Catholic 65, Belleville East 61

Marquette Catholic 64, Roxana 31

Mt. Vernon 68, Jersey 34

Granite City 80, Waterloo 65

Nokomis 62, Father McGivney Catholic 23

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 61, Triad 58

Columbia 61, Civic Memorial 60

St. Louis Gateway STEM 72, Edwardsville 57

New Athens 52, Valmeyer 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East St. Louis 51, Belleville West 47

Triad 44, Granite City 24

Father McGivney Catholic 59, Metro-East Lutheran 26

O’Fallon 65, Belleville East 54

Collinsville 68, Alton 57

Jersey 65, Mascoutah 11Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

