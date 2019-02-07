Sports Roundup/Scores: Marquette freshman sensation Snipes hits season-high 40 points, Drew Baalman erupts with 33 for Calhoun boys
CLASS 2A AT STAUNTON
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 53, STAUNTON 41: Freshman Adrenna Snipes scored a season-high 40 points, while Kiley Kirchner added five as Marquette eliminated the host school in the regional semifinal.
The Explorers are now 21-9 on the season, while the Bulldogs wind up their season at 22-10. Marquette will play Greenville, a 53-25 winner over Vandalia, in the final Thursday night in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CALHOUN 64, GILLESPIE 42: Calhoun won its 15th game on Wednesday night against Gillespie led by a strong 33-point game by Drew Baalman. Cory Baalman added 14 points and Ben Eberlin 10 for the Warriors.
DESMET JESUIT 61, GRANITE CITY 49: Granite City had a hard time containing DeSmet sophomores Yaya Keita, who stands 6’ 9”, and Sekou Gassama, who’s 6’ 10”, as Keita scored a game-high 20 points, and also got 14 from Evan Aselson and nine from Gassama as the Spartans defeated Granite at Memorial Gym.
Davontay Mason led the Warriors with 15 points, while Zidane Moore added 12.
DeSmet improves to 19-4, while Granite is now 11-13.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IHSA REGIONALS
CLASS 1A AT LEBANON
Okawville 69, Metro-East Lutheran 41
Lebanon 45, Father McGivney Catholic 36 (OT)
CLASS 2A AT STAUNTON
Marquette Catholic 53, Staunton 41
CLASS 2A AT TRENTON WESCLIN
Belleville Althoff Catholic 62, Carlyle 45
BOYS BASKETBALL
DeSmet Jesuit 61, Granite City 49
Hardin Calhoun 64, Gillespie 42
Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.
