CLASS 2A AT STAUNTON

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 53, STAUNTON 41: Freshman Adrenna Snipes scored a season-high 40 points, while Kiley Kirchner added five as Marquette eliminated the host school in the regional semifinal.

The Explorers are now 21-9 on the season, while the Bulldogs wind up their season at 22-10. Marquette will play Greenville, a 53-25 winner over Vandalia, in the final Thursday night in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CALHOUN 64, GILLESPIE 42: Calhoun won its 15th game on Wednesday night against Gillespie led by a strong 33-point game by Drew Baalman. Cory Baalman added 14 points and Ben Eberlin 10 for the Warriors.

DESMET JESUIT 61, GRANITE CITY 49: Granite City had a hard time containing DeSmet sophomores Yaya Keita, who stands 6’ 9”, and Sekou Gassama, who’s 6’ 10”, as Keita scored a game-high 20 points, and also got 14 from Evan Aselson and nine from Gassama as the Spartans defeated Granite at Memorial Gym.

Davontay Mason led the Warriors with 15 points, while Zidane Moore added 12.

DeSmet improves to 19-4, while Granite is now 11-13.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

IHSA REGIONALS

CLASS 1A AT LEBANON

Okawville 69, Metro-East Lutheran 41

Lebanon 45, Father McGivney Catholic 36 (OT)

CLASS 2A AT STAUNTON

Marquette Catholic 53, Staunton 41

CLASS 2A AT TRENTON WESCLIN

Belleville Althoff Catholic 62, Carlyle 45

BOYS BASKETBALL

DeSmet Jesuit 61, Granite City 49

Hardin Calhoun 64, Gillespie 42

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: