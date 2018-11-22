METRO-EAST LUTHERAN TURKEY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 53, LEBANON 30: Addis Moore had 18 points to lead the Piasa Birds to the win over the Greyhounds in the consolation quarterfinals.

Kyler Seyfried had 14 points and Carter Moore 10 as Southwestern bounced back from its opening round loss to go through to the consolation semifinals. Luke Krumsieg was the only Lebanon player in double figures with 12.

The Birds will play Roxana in the semifinal Friday morning in the auxiliary gym. The game tips at 11:30 a.m.

VALMEYER 67, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 60: Tavion Walker led the Oilers with 22 points, while Zion Adams added 14, including four threes, and Reggie Newtall had 13 as EAWR lost its second straight game in the tournament, falling to the Pirates in the consolation bracket.

Philip Reinhardt led the way for Valmeyer with 25 points, including four threes, and Jacob Rowold added 21, going nine-for-ten from the line.

The Oilers will play next against Dupo Friday afternoon in the auxiliary gym in a 12:30 p.m. tip.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

NASHVILLE 4, ST. LOUIS 1: Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne made 28 saves in recording his 320th career win, the most of any Finnish-born goalie in NHL history, as the Predators defeated the Blues at Bridgestone Arena Wednesday night.

Rinne passed Mikka Kiprusoff on the list with the win. It was also the head coaching debut for the Blues’ Craig Berube, who replaced Mike Yeo as head coach on an interim basis after Yeo was fired Monday night following St. Louis’ 2-0 loss at home to Los Angeles.

Frederick Gaudreau, Filip Forsberg, Austin Watson, and Ryan Ellis all had goals for Nashville, while Robert Thomas scored his first-ever NHL goal for the Blues’ only score. Jake Allen had 30 saves on the night for St. Louis.

The Blues and Predators meet again Friday night at Enterprise Center in St. Louis in a 7 p.m. face-off. The Blues also host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night in a 6 p.m face-off.

WEDNESDAY SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN TURKEY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Piasa Southwestern 53, Lebanon 30

Valmeyer 67, East Alton-Wood River 60

Marissa 53, Dupo 26

Litchfield 57, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 46

Metro-East Lutheran 58, Gillespie 23

ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC

Riverview Gardens, Mo. 86, Overland, Mo., Ritenour 55

O’Fallon 44, St. Louis Carnahan High School of the Future 33

Alton 81, Belleville Althoff Catholic 55

CENTRALIA THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

DeSmet Jesuit (Creve Coeur, Mo.) 66, Jersey 49

STOVE TOP STUFFING CLASSIC

Taylorville 73, Granite City 45

Triad 55, Civic Memorial 46

HERRIN THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Collinsville 66, Carterville 29

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SHOOTOUT AT O’FALLON

Edwardsville 40, Hazelwood Central (Florissant, Mo.) 39

Belleville West 43, Chatham Glenwood 35

Hazelwood Central 55, Belleville East 49

O’Fallon 61, Chatham Glenwood 33

REGULAR SEASON

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 37, Bunker Hill 15

MVCHA HOCKEY (TUESDAY RESULTS)

Freeburg/Waterloo 5, Alton 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Nashville Predators 4, St. Louis Blues 1

