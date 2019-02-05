Sports Roundup/Scoreboard: MELHS girls smash Madison, Calhoun wins easily with 23 from Lorton, North Greene wins
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IHSA GIRLS REGIONALS
CLASS 1A AT LEBANON
METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 67, MADISON 27: Sami Kasting led Metro-East with 15 points, while Anna Stewart scored 10 as the Knights eliminated the Trojans in the opening round of the Lebanon regional.
Metro-East raises its record to 13-12 and will play next against Okawville in the semifinals Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. Madison ends its season at 1-16.
CLASS 1A AT GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN
HARDIN CALHOUN 62, BRUSSELS 43: Sophie Lorton led Calhoun with 23 points, Colleen Schumann had 17 and Emily Clowers scored 10 as the Warriors eliminated Brussels in the first round of the Greenfield Northwestern regional.
Sylvia Baalman was top scorer for the Raiders with 12 points, and Holley Kinder added 10.
Calhoun will next play top-seeded Jacksonville Routt Catholic on Tuesday evening, with a 6 p.m. tip-off.
CLASS 1A AT BLUFFS
WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 56, JACKSONVILLE ILLINOIS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 10: Jenna Barnard led North Greene with 11 points, while Kayla Ciganelle-Harris led ISD with six as the Spartans eliminated the Tigers in the opening round of the Bluffs regional.
The Spartans advance to a semifinal game against Concord Triopia Tuesday night, starting at 6 p.m.
REGULAR SEASON
BELLEVILLE WEST 59, GRANITE CITY 30: Randi Gppdwin scored 12 points while Shaniah Nunn added 11 as West defeated Granite City at home.
Claire Sykes led Granite with 11 points, while Ellie Wiehardt added six.
The Maroons are now 13-15, while the Warriors fall to 2-21.
CIVIC MEMORIAL 71, MASCOUTAH 33: Anna Hall led the Eagles with 21 points, and Kourtland Tyus added 19 as CM defeated Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at home.
Timia Williams led the Indians with 17 points, while Bonnie Thompson had six.
The Eagles are now 25-5; the Indians fall to 4-21.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CARLINVILLE 42, BUNKER HILL 38: Jacob Weidner and Devon Ralston each scored 13 points and Coy Sellars added 8 points in Bunker Hill's loss.
GILLESPIE 63, BUNKER HILL 54: Anthony Kravanya led Gillespie with 24 points, and Domonik Taylor added 12 as the Miners defeated Bunker Hill at home.
Jacob Weidner led the Minutemen with 16 points, and Andrew Scroggins added 12.
Gillespie is now 7-15 on the year, while Bunker Hill fell to 4-15.
LITCHFIELD 56, CARROLLTON 48: Sam Painter and Brady Bishop each scored 15 points to lead the Purple Panthers past Carrollton.
Gabe Jones led the Hawks with 15 points, Ethan Brannan scored 11 and Hunter Flowers had 10 points.
Litchfield is now 16-7, while Carrollton goes to 10-15.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IHSA CLASS 1A REGIONALS
AT BLUFFS
White Hall North Greene 56, Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf 10
AT GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN
Hardin Calhoun 62, Brussels 43
Greenfield Northwestern 51, Bunker Hill 20
AT LEBANON
Metro-East Lutheran 67, Madison 27
REGULAR SEASON
Belleville West 59, Granite City 30
Civic Memorial 71, Mascoutah 33
Jersey 56, Triad 41
BOYS BASKETBALL
Carlinville 42, Bunker Hill 38
Gillespie 63, Bunker Hill 54
Litchfield 56. Carrollton 48
MVCHA HOCKEY PLAYOFFS
THURSDAY, JANUARY 31 RESULTS
CLASS 1A
Edwardsville 4, Highland 0
Bethalto 12, East Alton-Wood River 9
CLASS 2A
Columbia 4, Granite City 3
MONDAY’S RESULTS
CLASS 2A
Collinsville 4, Columbia 1
