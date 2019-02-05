Listen to the story

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA GIRLS REGIONALS

CLASS 1A AT LEBANON

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 67, MADISON 27: Sami Kasting led Metro-East with 15 points, while Anna Stewart scored 10 as the Knights eliminated the Trojans in the opening round of the Lebanon regional.

Metro-East raises its record to 13-12 and will play next against Okawville in the semifinals Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. Madison ends its season at 1-16.

CLASS 1A AT GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN

HARDIN CALHOUN 62, BRUSSELS 43: Sophie Lorton led Calhoun with 23 points, Colleen Schumann had 17 and Emily Clowers scored 10 as the Warriors eliminated Brussels in the first round of the Greenfield Northwestern regional.

Sylvia Baalman was top scorer for the Raiders with 12 points, and Holley Kinder added 10.

Calhoun will next play top-seeded Jacksonville Routt Catholic on Tuesday evening, with a 6 p.m. tip-off.

CLASS 1A AT BLUFFS

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 56, JACKSONVILLE ILLINOIS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 10: Jenna Barnard led North Greene with 11 points, while Kayla Ciganelle-Harris led ISD with six as the Spartans eliminated the Tigers in the opening round of the Bluffs regional.

The Spartans advance to a semifinal game against Concord Triopia Tuesday night, starting at 6 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

BELLEVILLE WEST 59, GRANITE CITY 30: Randi Gppdwin scored 12 points while Shaniah Nunn added 11 as West defeated Granite City at home.

Claire Sykes led Granite with 11 points, while Ellie Wiehardt added six.

The Maroons are now 13-15, while the Warriors fall to 2-21.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 71, MASCOUTAH 33: Anna Hall led the Eagles with 21 points, and Kourtland Tyus added 19 as CM defeated Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at home.

Timia Williams led the Indians with 17 points, while Bonnie Thompson had six.

The Eagles are now 25-5; the Indians fall to 4-21.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CARLINVILLE 42, BUNKER HILL 38: Jacob Weidner and Devon Ralston each scored 13 points and Coy Sellars added 8 points in Bunker Hill's loss.

GILLESPIE 63, BUNKER HILL 54: Anthony Kravanya led Gillespie with 24 points, and Domonik Taylor added 12 as the Miners defeated Bunker Hill at home.

Jacob Weidner led the Minutemen with 16 points, and Andrew Scroggins added 12.

Gillespie is now 7-15 on the year, while Bunker Hill fell to 4-15.

LITCHFIELD 56, CARROLLTON 48: Sam Painter and Brady Bishop each scored 15 points to lead the Purple Panthers past Carrollton.

Gabe Jones led the Hawks with 15 points, Ethan Brannan scored 11 and Hunter Flowers had 10 points.

Litchfield is now 16-7, while Carrollton goes to 10-15.

