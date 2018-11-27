MONDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 41, WATERLOO 26

Jersey’s basketball girls walloped Waterloo 41-26 in the Mississippi Valley Conference opener for both teams, played in Jerseyville.

The Panthers pulled away after both teams had a cold-shooting first half and the home team led 15-12.

The Bulldogs' Aubrey Hubbard hit four three-pointers on the way to 15 points. The Panthers were led by 12 from Clare Breden and 11 from Abby Manns.

Waterloo falls to 1-3 and 0-1 in the MVC, and Jersey improves to 3-2 and 1-0.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 50, ROXANA 42: Sami Kasting and Taylor Bradley led the way with 11 points each, while Destiny Williams added 10 in the Knights win over the Shells at Larry Milazzo Gym.

The Knights used an 8-0 run in the second quarter to help build a 24-14 halftime lead. Roxana came back to within four late in the third but could get no closer.

Emma Little scored 20 points for the Shells, while Kyle Winfree and Olivia Mouser added nine each.

Metro-East improves to 2-3 on the season, while Roxana fell to 2-2.

TRIAD 56, MASCOUTAH 25: Ali Barisch and Heather Rood each scored 11 points while Alyssa Powell scored 10 as the Knights led wire-to-wire in getting the win over the Indians in both teams’ Mississippi Valley Conference opener at Mascoutah.

Triad improved to 2-2, while Mascoutah is now winless in six starts.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 56, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 38: Adrenna Snipes was the only Explorers’ player in double figures with 12 points as Marquette lost to Mater Dei at home.

Kamryn Fandry added six while Grace Dennis had five for Marquette, now 4-2 on the season.

JERSEY ATHLETICS

Boys varsity and JV bowling beat Taylorville last night - Led by Jeremy Vanost 602 series for varsity and Wylie Wagenblast 589 for JV.

Girls Varsity and JV bowling were defeated by Taylorville - Cassie Bowman led the varsity girls with a 567 series.

Jersey Daily Sports & Activities Schedule for Tuesday, November 27

Bowling @ Civic Memorial - 3:30

Wrestling vs. Pittsfield - Jacksonville - 6:00

JV/V Boys Basketball vs. Jacksonville - 6:00/7:30

Freshmen Girls Basketball @ Calhoun - 6:00

JCMS Boys Basketball @ East Alton - 4:00

CARROLLTON ATHLETICS

- Varsity girls basketball lost 50-47 at home to Carlinville.

- JV girls basketball lost at home to Carlinville.

- 7th-grade boys basketball lost to Brussels at the North Greene tournament.

- 8th-grade girls basketball lost to Calhoun in the Winchester IESA regional. This ends their season.

Tonight’s schedule:

- JV/Varsity boys basketball at home vs. Southwestern at 6:00.

- JV/Varsity girls basketball at Pittsfield starting at 6:00. JV will be a “shortened” game due to Pittsfield not having enough girls on the team.

NORTH GREENE ATHLETICS

Monday saw the opening night of the 7th Boys Basketball North Greene Warrior Classic. The 7th Grade Warrior Team played tough, but after a rough 4th quarter, fell to the Greenfield/NW Tigers 36-20.

Tourney Results:

Brussels over Carrollton 56-33

Greenfield/NW over North Greene 36-20

Warrior Classic Schedule:

Tuesday 11/27 JH East Gym

Game 3: 4:30PM #3 Calhoun vs. #6 Pleasant Hill

Game 4: 5:45PM #1 St. John’s vs. #5 Brussels

Game 5: 7:00PM #7 North Greene vs. Loser of Game 3

Game 6: 8:15PM #2 Greenfield vs. Winner of Game 3

Wednesday 11/28 JH East Gym

Game 7: 5:30PM Loser of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 5 (Consolation Final)

Game 8: 6:45PM Loser of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 6 (3rd Place Game)

Game 9: 8:00PM Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 6 (Championship)

MVCS Boys

Monday, November 26th, 2018

At St. Louis

Mississippi Valley Christian School 7 7 14 7 35

Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis 15 20 24 10 69

CAGSL Johnny Little 28 John Samuel 18 Jahad Ward 18

MVCS Noah Scroggins 2 Jonah Schell 6 Joshua Wooten 1 Raysean Becquette 16 Logan Gerard 4 Nathan Thompson 6

Overall Record 2-3 MAC 2-2

The Mississippi Valley Christian School boys varsity basketball team lost to the defending Metro Athletic Conference champions Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis, 69-35. Raysean Becquette led the Warriors with 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists. Jonah Schell and Nathan Thompson added 6 points each.

Rebounds MVCS—25; CAGSL—34 Becquette 8 Thompson 7

Assists MVCS—6; CAGSL—8 Becquette 3

Steals MVCS—3; CAGSL—13 Schell 2

Turnovers MVCS—19; CAGSL—8

Next Game: Friday, November 30th, at Home vs. Faith Bible Christian Academy of Rosamond, 7:30

MVCS Girls

Monday, November 26th, 2018

At St. Louis

Mississippi Valley Christian School 48

Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis 20

CAGSL

MVCS Kseniya Hassenplug 2, Rachel Gaworski 16, Ashtyn Wright 19, McKinzie Wright 2 Faith Muntz 4 Payton Olney 5

Overall Record 4-1 MAC 4-0

The Mississippi Valley Christian School girls varsity basketball team coasted to an easy MAC victory Monday night over Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis, 48-20. Ashtyn Wright paced the visitors with 19 points, 5 assists, and 6 steals. Rachel Gaworski added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Payton Olney chipped in 5 points and 5 steals.

Rebounds MVCS—41; CAGSL—33 Gaworski 13, Muntz 10

Assists MVCS—10; CAGSL—4 A. Wright 5

Steals MVCS—20; CAGSL—8 A. Wright 6, Olney 5

Turnovers MVCS—17; CAGSL—27

Blocks MVCS—1; CAGSL—2

Next Game: Friday, November 30th, at Home vs. Faith Bible Christian Academy of Rosamond, 6:00

MONDAY SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Triad 56, Mascoutah 25

Carlinville 50, Carrollton 47

Alton 54, Gillespie 46

Jersey 41, Waterloo 26

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 56. Marquette Catholic 38

Metro-East Lutheran 50, Roxana 42

Mississippi Valley Christian 48, Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis 20

BOYS BASKETBALL

Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis 69, Mississippi Valley Christian 35

MVCHA HOCKEY

Freeburg/Waterloo 6, Triad 3

