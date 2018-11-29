WEDNESDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 60, MADISON 21

East Alton-Wood River, now 4-2, pummeled Madison 60-21 in a girls’ basketball game Wednesday at East Alton-Wood River High School.

The Oilers play again Thursday night at home against Metro East Lutheran’s girls.

Aubrey Robinson led the Oilers with 17 points, Kayla Brantley had 11 points, Adrianna Ulrich had 9 points and Leighanne Nottke had 5 points.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

DETROIT 4, ST. LOUIS 3: The Blues rallied from a 3-0 deficit, but a goal by Tyler Bertuzzi at 13:07 of the third period gave the Red Wings the win at Little Caesar’s Arena.

It was the fifth loss in six starts for St. Louis, who are now 8-12-3 on the season.

Thomas Vanek, Andreas Athanasiou and Bertuzzi all scored in the second period before David Perron and Vladimir Tarasenko both scored on the power play to cut Detroit’s lead to 3-2.

Perron’s second goal of the game tied it up at 3-3 before Bertuzzi scored his second to give the win to the Wings.

Jake Allen had 27 saves for the Blues, while Jimmy Howard had 33 for Detroit. St. Louis outshot the Red Wings 15-1 late in the third, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

The Blues’ road trip continues on Friday at Colorado and ends Saturday at Arizona. St. Louis returns home to face Edmonton on Dec. 5.

WESTBROOK HAS 747 SERIES

Alton varsity bowler, Ashley Westbrook, had a 747 series against Taylorville on Wednesday at Bowl Haven in Alton.

JERSEY ATHLETICS

All four bowling levels won on Wednesday. The varsity bowling boys threw a 3162 to beat Granite City. The varsity bowling boys were led by Mike Russell 710, Jeremy Vanost 675 and Dustin Davidson 627. The varsity bowling girls were led by Sam Tallman 543.

Boys Freshmen Basketball lost to Marquette, 46-56.

Girls Freshmen Basketball lost to Marquette, 42-46.

NORTH GREENE ATHLETICS

Wednesday night saw the conclusion of the 7th Grade Boys Basketball Warrior Classic here at North Greene. North Greene toppled Carrollton 41-24 for their second consecutive win, and the Consolation Championship.

Warrior Classic Results:

North Greene over Carrollton 41-24 (Consolation Championship)

St. John's over Calhoun 36-35 (3rd Place Game)

Brussels over Greenfield/Northwestern 30-29 (Championship)

Schedule:

Thursday 11/29/18

HS Girls Basketball at Home vs. South County 6:00 PM

MARQUETTE GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME VS. BRUSSELS OFF

The Marquette Catholic girls basketball game at Brussels for Thursday night has been cancelled, Marquette said today.

The Marquette Catholic girls basketball game scheduled for Sat. Jan. 5th has been moved to Thursday, Jan. 10, vs Althoff at Althoff.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

STADIUM PROPOSAL CLEARS MAJOR STEP: A proposal for new soccer stadium for St. Louis cleared a major hurdle on Wednesday when the Housing, Urban Development and Zoning committee of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted 8-0 to endorse a resolution supporting the stadium proposal.

The resolution now goes to the full Board, which could vote on it as early as Friday.

The resolution contains tax incentives already agreed upon by the team’s ownership group and the City of St. Louis. The construction of the stadium will be fully financed by the Taylor family of Enterprise Leasing and Jim Kavanaugh, president of World Wide Technologies, Inc.

The ownership group is competing for a MLS expansion franchise that would begin play in the 2022 season. Kavanaugh is the president and CEO of the area’s current pro soccer team, Saint Louis Football Club, who play in the United Soccer League Championship.

WEDNESDAY’S SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

LADUE TOURNAMENT

Edwardsville 53, Oakville, Mo., 35

MVCHA HOCKEY (TUESDAY RESULTS)

Collinsville 12, Bethalto 1

Alton 6, East Alton-Wood River 3

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Detroit Red Wings 4, St. Louis Blues 3

