GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 2, GRANITE CITY 1: Goals from Megan Woll and Allison Blume helped spark Edwardsville's 2-1 win over Granite City and kept the Tigers' Southwestern Conference championship hopes alive at Tiger Stadium Monday.

The Warriors' Lexi Grote had given Granite the lead with a 12th-minute goal before Woll goaled in the 22nd minute off a Abby Crabtree corner kick. Blume then gave Edwardsville the lead with a 43rd-minute goal off another Abby Crabtree corner.

The Tigers improved to 16-2-1 overall, 4-0-1 in the SWC; the Warriors fell to 7-5-2 overall, 1-3-2 in the league. The Tigers take on O'Fallon at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

MASCOUTAH 4, JERSEY 0: Mascoutah scored three goals in a five-minute span of the second half as the Indians downed Jersey 4-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match Monday in Jerseyville.

The Panthers dropped to 3-16 on the year, while the Indians went to 7-11-2.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

VIANNEY 25-26, EDWARDSVILLE 15-24: Edwardsville's boys volleyball team came off a third-place finish from the O'Fallon Tournament over the weekend with a 25-15, 26-24 loss to Vianney on the road Monday. It was the Golden Griffins' third win over the Tigers this season.

Ben Lombardi had 15 assists for the Tigers, with Spencer Burbach having five digs; Nick Allen added nine kills, while Will Bode had six points from serve.

The Tigers fell to 16-12 on the season and host Alton for Senior Night at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 22-25-25, BELLEVILLE EAST 25-15-9: Metro East Lutheran bounced back from a first-game loss to Belleville East to score a 22-25, 25-15, 25-9 non-conference win over the Lancers on the road Monday.

Braden Woolsey had 11 kills for the Knights (12-9); A.J. Rivsay had 24 assists and Thomas Schroader added 11 digs for MEL.

The Knights host Cape Girardeau Central for Senior Night at 6 p.m. Thursday.

