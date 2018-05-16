MONDAY BASEBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

HARDIN-CALHOUN REGIONAL – FIRST ROUND

HARDIN-CALHOUN 17, PLEASANT HILL 5 (4.5 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun's biggest problem in an opening-round game of their IHSA Class 1A regional was the weather; the Warriors had already jumped out to a big lead before thundershowers forced a delay in play at home.

The Warriors went on to eliminate Pleasant Hill 17-5 in four-and-a-half innings to move into a 4:30 p.m. Thursday semifinal game against Morrisonville; Calhoun moved to 14-19 on the season.

Colby Clark was 4-for-4 with two doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored for the Warriors, with Grant Gilman 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Corey Nelson 2-for-2 with three RBIs and four runs scored, Chandler Sievers 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored and Trenton Buchanan 1-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored to highlight Calhoun's attack. Drew Baalman fanned eight in getting the win.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN REGIONAL – FIRST ROUND

BUNKER HILL 7, MADISON 0 (6 INNINGS - RAIN): Bunker Hill got a combined no-hitter from Jacob Weidner and Coy Sellars as the Minutemen eliminated Madison 7-0 in six innings due to rain in an opening-round game of the Metro East Lutheran Class 1A regional Monday.

The win sent the Minutemen to a 4:30 p.m. Thursday semifinal game against the host Knights.

A.J. Birdsong had three RBIs for the Minutemen while Evan Morris and Elijah Dannenbrink each had a pair of hits. In Monday's other first-round match, Mulberry Grove defeated Lebanon 12-2 to move into a Wednesday semifinal contest against top-seeded Valmeyer.

IHSA CLASS 2A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

TRENTON WESCLIN REGIONAL – FIRST ROUND

TRENTON WESCLIN 6, ROXANA 4: A three-run bottom of the fourth was the difference as Trenton Wesclin eliminated Roxana 6-4 in a first-round game of the IHSA Class 2A Wesclin Regional Monday. The Shells were eliminated at 3-19 on the year, while the Warriors advanced at 14-15.

Braeden Wells was 4-for-4 with an RBI and run scored for the Shells, with Brayden Davis 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Christian Bertoletti 2-for-4 with a triple and Gavin Huffman and Weston Renaud each had hits for RHS; Dawson Klunk had two run scored and Todd Webb had a run scored.

Huffman took the loss, striking out three for Roxana.

REGULAR SEASON

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, GILLESPIE 3: Piasa Southwestern rallied from 3-1 down in the second to tie it in the third and scored solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings to go with two runs in the seventh to defeat Gillespie 7-3 in the Piasa Birds’ final game before their IHSA Class 2A Wesclin Regional semifinal game against Belleville Althoff. The Birds enter the postseason at 21-12, while the Miners fell to 12-13.

Ben Lowis was 2-for-4 with a double and homer, three RBIs and a run scored; Dalson Cummings was 1-for-2 with a double and Brock Seymour 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Luke Golike and Jack Little each had an RBI and run scored for Southwestern.

Kyler Seifried got the win, fanning two; Jacob Fryman also had two strikeouts in the game.

SOFTBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

OKAWVILLE REGIONAL – PLAY-IN GAME

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 16, OKAWVILLE 5 (4.5 INNINGS): Ryleigh Isbel and Amber Keplar each had three hits to pace Metro East Lutheran to a 16-5, four-and-a-half inning win in Monday’s play-in game of the IHSA Class 1A Okawville Regional at Edwardsville’s Sigmund Bohnet Field Monday. The win put the Knights at 4-13 on the year while the Rockets were eliminated at 4-23.

Isbel was 3-for-3 with a run scored and Keplar was 3-for-4 with with two RBIs and four runs scored; Cylee Coyne was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored, Sami Kasting 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored, Sidney Vetter 2-for-2 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored, Peyton Ashaur and Kastilla Main each 1-for-3 with an RBI with Ashaur two runs scored and Main a run scored, Caitlin Reynolds 1-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored and Morgan Ashaur two runs scored. Keplar got the win in the circle for MEL.

GREENFIELD REGIONAL – PLAY-IN GAME

BUNKER HILL 12, GREENFIELD 5 (6 INNINGS): A pair of three-run shots from Josie Manar and Brooke Morell helped give Bunker Hill a 12-5, six-inning win over Greenfield in a play-in game of Greenfield’s Class 1A regional Monday. The Minutemaids improved to 9-12 on the season; the Tigers were eliminated at 8-11.

Sydney Gresham and Ashley Dey also added two hits each for the Maids, with Gresham getting the win, striking out four.

REGULAR SEASON

TRIAD 6, GRANITE CITY 0: Liz Young held Granite City to a solo hit from Skylar Boone as Triad blanked the Warriors 6-0 at Wilson Park/George Sykes Field in Granite City Monday. The Knights went to 16-7 on the year, while the Warriors fell to 9-17.

Shyla Schweppe was 3-for-4 with a triple, RBI and run scored for the Knights, with Jenna Bohnenstiehl 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Young 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored and Dallas Zirkelbach 2-for-4 with a triple, RBI and run scored to highlight the Triad attack on the day.

Young struck out four in getting the win; Morgan Tanksley took the loss, fanning four on the day.

FREEBURG 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Freeburg made two first-inning runs stand up as the Midgets defeated Civic Memorial 2-0 at Bethalto Sports Complex Monday; the Eagles fell to 11-17, while the Midgets moved to 24-1 on the year.

Gracie Braun and Malena Wade each had hits for CM on the day; Kaitlynn Wrenn took the loss for the Eagles.

IHSA CLASS 1A GIRLS SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC REGIONAL FINAL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, BREESE MATER DEI 1: A three-goal second half was enough to put Marquette Catholic through to the IHSA Class 1A Columbia Sectional as the Explorers eliminated Breese Mater Dei 4-1 Friday in the Explorers' own 1A regional final.

Marquette went to 14-7-2 on the year while the Knights were eliminated at 12-11-2.

Lauren Fischer gave the Explorers the lead on a 14th-minute goal, which is where it stood at the break; Hannah Schulte drew the Knights level with a goal in the 53rd minute before Madelyn Smith converted a penalty kick opportunity in the 56th minute and Ellie Jacobs did the same two minutes later to put the Explorers up 3-1. Emma Anslem scored in the 73rd minute to seal the match and send Marquette to the sectional.

BREESE CENTRAL REGIONAL FINAL

ROXANA 3, TRENTON WESCLIN 2 (EXTRA TIME): Macie Lucas' brace (two goals) – one goal in the first half of extra time – gave Roxana a come-from-behind, 3-2 win over Trenton Wesclin in the IHSA Class 1A Breese Central Regional final Friday to move the Shells into their second straight IHSA Class 1A sectional semifinal.

The Shells moved to 16-2-3 on the year.

Emma Lucas pulled Roxana to 2-1 down with a 67th-minute goal before Macie Lucas drew the Shells even and send the match to extra time; Macie Lucas scored in the first half of the 20-minute extra time session to put the Shells into the sectional.

WEEKEND

IHSA CLASS 2A GIRLS SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP

CIVIC MEMORIAL REGIONAL PLAY-IN MATCH

CIVIC MEMORIAL 1, JACKSONVILLE 0: Morgan Wilson had the only goal of the match; that goal sent Civic Memorial to a semifinal match of their own IHSA Class 2A regional as the Eagles blanked Jacksonville 1-0 Saturday.

The 16-8-1 Eagles will meet Waterloo at 4 p.m. Wednesday in that semifinal match, with the winner playing the Highland-Rochester winner at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Bethalto Sports Complex for a trip to the Class 2A Marion Sectional.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 3, JERSEY 1: Jack Cooper's solo homer to lead off the top of the sixth gave Edwardsville enough breathing room to help the Tigers to a 3-1 win Friday over Jersey at Illini Middle School's Ken Schell Field.

Cooper went 2-for-3 with the homer, two RBIs and a run scored in the win, with Blake Burris 1-for-3 with a double and RBI on the day; Reid Hendrickson was 1-for-4 and Josh Ohl 1-for-3 with a run scored. For the Panthers, Collin Carey was 1-for-1 with a double, Brett Tuttle 1-for-4 with a run scored, John Collins 1-for-3 with an RBI and Jacob Brady 1-for-2 on the day.

Grant Schaefer went the distance for Edwardsville, striking out 11, for the win; Tucker Shalley also went the distance for Jersey, fanning nine, in taking the loss.

ALTON 8, McCLUER NORTH 7 (8 INNINGS): A Riley Phillips RBI single that brought home Charlie Erler gave Alton an 8-7, eight-inning win over McCluer North at Redbird Field Friday afternoon.

Erler led the way for the Redbirds with a 4-for-5 day at the plate with a double, RBI and two runs scored, including the game-winner; Phillips was 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs (including the game-winner) and two runs scored, Jackson Brooks was 1-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Brandon Droste was 1-for-4 with an RBI to highlight the day for AHS.

Phillips got the win for Alton, striking out one Star.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 8, HARDIN-CALHOUN 3: Jacksonville Routt defeated Hardin-Calhoun in Hardin Friday, the Rockets taking an 8-3 win over the Warriors.

Drew Baalman was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for Calhoun while A.J. Hillen was 2-for-3 with with a double and RBI; Corey Nelson went 1-for-1 with an RBI and Ty Bick had a run scored; Chandler Sievers took the loss for the Warriors, fanning five.

WATERLOO 10, GRANITE CITY 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Waterloo pitching held Granite City to two hits as the Bulldogs took a 10-0, four-and-a-half inning win from the Warriors in Waterloo Friday.

Brennan Haddix and Mason Roehr had the only hits of the day for GCHS, with Drew Wielgus taking the loss.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 11, BRUSSELS 1 (6 INNINGS): Dalson Cummings had a big day at the plate for Piasa Southwestern as the Birds defeated Brussels 11-1 in six innings at home Friday.

Cummings led the way with a 2-for-4 day with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, with Jacob Fryman going 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored, Luke Golike 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Jacob Simmons 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored and Jack Little 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored to highlight the day for Southwestern.

Golike struck out five in getting the win for the Birds.

TRIAD 9, BELLEVILLE EAST 6: Triad put up three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to take a 9-6 home win over Belleville East Friday.

Nick Beeler led the way for the Knights with a 2-for-3 day with a double and homer, three RBIs and two runs scored; Boyd Hunter was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Mack Langdon 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Josh Mesenbrink 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored and Hunter Smith 1-for-2 with a double and run scored to highlight the day for Triad.

Zach Kraabel got the win for the Knights, dismissing seven by strikeout.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Marquette Catholic got out to an early lead and went on to defeat East Alton-Wood River 10-1 Friday at EAWR's Leroy Emerick Field.

Meghan Schorman was 2-for-3 with a triple and RBI to lead the Explorers, with Cayli Shinstock 2-for-2, Tess Eberlin 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored, Gracie Morris 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored and Taylor Whitehead 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to highlight MCHS' day at the plate. Macie Flanagan led EAWR with a 2-for-3 day at bat with a run scored while Peyton Young was 1-for-3 with a double and Caitlin LeMond 1-for-1 on the daySchorman struck out eight in getting the win while Rebecca Null fanned four in taking the loss.Lauren Brown was 1-for-3 for JCHS with a run scored, Chelsea Maag 1-for-2 and Erika Storey 1-for-3 with an RBI; Shelby Koenig got the win for the Panthers, fanning two.

CARROLLTON 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: Carrollton got all four of its runs in the bottom of the fourth to hand Civic Memorial a 4-3 loss in Carrollton Friday

Hannah Rhoades' three-run shot that also scored Claire Williams and Cameryn Varble was the big blow of the day for the Hawks; she went 1-for-3 on the day with the homer, three RBIs and run scored; Varble was 1-for-3 with a run scored, Williams 1-for-3 with a run scored, and Kennedy Ruyle 1-for-3 with a run scored. Cassie Reed led the Eagles with a 3-for-4 day with a run scored, with Gracie Braun 2-for-3, Kate Griffith 2-for-4 with a run scored, Ally Hardy 2-for-4 with an RBI, Malena Wade 2-for-2 and Rebecca Harkey 1-for-2 with a homer, RBI and run scored.

Marley Mullink got the win for the Hawks while Kaitlynn Wrenn took the loss.

COLLINSVILLE 6, TRIAD 3: A five-run seventh was the difference as Collinsville defeated Triad 6-3 in Troy Friday.

Jenna Bohenstiehl led the Knights with a 3-for-4 day with a double, RBI and run scored while Isabelle Lehan was 2-for-3 with a run scored, Peyton Bode 1-for-4 with an RBI, Kailey Daniel 1-for-3, Caroline Lehan 1-for-2 and Dallas Zirkelbach 1-for-4 with a run scored. Liz Young took the loss, striking out four.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, BREESE MATER DEI 2: Five runs in the first helped pace Marquette Catholic to a 9-2 road win Saturday over Breese Mater Dei.

Sam Cogan and Jayce Maag both had 3-for-5 days at the plate for the Explorers, with Cogan having a double, RBI and run scored and Maag having a triple; Ethan Kopsie was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, Kyle Begnel 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Kaleb Ware 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored to highlight Marquette on the day.

Jack Warren got the win for the Explorers.

CARROLLTON 6, STAUNTON 5; CARROLLTON 14, PETERSBURG-PORTA 1: Carrollton brought their regular season schedule to a close Saturday with a pair of home wins, 6-5 over Staunton and 14-1 over Petersburg-PORTA in a three-team cluster.

Against the Bulldogs, Blake Struble and Alex Bowker led the way with two-hit, three-RBI games, with Bowker homering; Kolton Bottom added a pair of hits for the Hawks. Struble got the win for Carrollton. Against the Bluejays, Nathan Walker went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and homer and Bowker had a pair of hits in the win.

NEW ATHENS 9, ROXANA 2: Eight runs in the fifth helped New Athens to a 9-2 Saturday win over Roxana in New Athens.

Roxana tumbled to 3-18 on the year with the loss.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, WATERLOO GIBAULT 0; MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, BREESE MATER DEI 1: Taylor Whitehead held Waterloo Gibault to four hits as she got the shutout win over the Hawks at Gordon Moore Park Saturday, Marquette Catholic taking a 9-0 win in a cluster with Breese Mater Dei; the Explorers also downed the Knights 2-1 on the day.

Melissa Lurkins led the Explorers with a 3-for-3 day with an RBI and two runs scored against Gibault, with Jada Johnson 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored, Kiley Beth Kirchner 1-for-2 with a double and RBI, Abigail Porter 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored and Whitehead 1-for-4 with a double and RBI to highlight Marquette's attack on the day. Whitehead dismissed 14 by strikeout in getting the win.

Against the Knights, two runs in the bottom of the sixth countered a solo run in the top of the inning for MCHS. Schorman had the only hit of the game for the Explorers, an RBI double; Makensie Card and Gracie Morris scored the Marquette runs. Schorman struck out 12 in getting the win.

BELLEVILLE EAST 6-5, JERSEY 3-8: Jersey hosted Belleville East in a Saturday doubleheader, the Panthers dropping the first game 6-3 but taking the nightcap 8-5.

In the opener, Peyton Tisdale was 3-for-4 with a run scored, with Claire Anderson 1-for-3, Lauren Brown 1-for-4 with a run scored and Lauren Rexing 1-for-2; Chelsea Maag added a run scored for the Panthers. In the nightcap, Brown went 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored, Tisdale was 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored, Brooke Tuttle 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored and Maag 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs to highlight the game for JCHS.

Anderson took the loss in the opener while Shelby Koenig got the win in the nightcap.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

ALTON 3, COLLINSVILLE 2: Alton scored twice in the top of the sixth to give the Redbirds a 3-2 Southwestern Conference win over Collinsville at Woodland Park/Arthur Fletcher Field Tuesday afternoon; the Redbirds moved to 14-13 overall, 6-5 in the SWC, while the Kahoks fell to 15-14 on the year, 7-4 in the league.

The big blow came in the top of the sixth when Simon Ngyuen doubled to center to bring in Ben Mossman; Ngyuen was 1-for-3 with the double and RBI on the day, with Jackson Brooks 1-for-3 with an RBI, Charlie Erler 1-for-3, Mossman 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored, Riley Phillips 1-for-4, Adam Stilts 1-for-2 with a run scored and Robby Taul 1-for-2; Mikey Hampton had the other run scored for the Redbirds.

Ngyuen went the distance for the win for Alton.

BELLEVILLE EAST 3, EDWARDSVILLE 2: Edwardsville conceded two runs to Belleville East in the bottom of the sixth to give the Lancers a 3-0 lead, but a Tiger rally fell just short in the seventh as the Lancers topped the Tigers 3-2 in Belleville Tuesday; EHS fell to 20-9 on the year, 7-5 in the SWC, while the Lancers went to 18-9 overall, 9-3 in the league.

Blake Burris went 2-for-3 for the Tigers, with Jack Cooper 1-for-3 and Josh Ohl 1-for-2 with a run scored; Joe Copeland and Drake Westcott had RBIs and Aaron Young had the other run scored.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, STAUNTON 3: Nick Hemann struck out nine Tuesday to help Marquette Catholic to a 7-3 win over Staunton on the road; the Explorers improved to 17-8 on the year while the Bulldogs fell to 17-3.

Jed Eggerling and Jayce Maag both went 2-for-3 with RBIs for MCHS, with Eggerling also scoring a run; Kaleb Ware was 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two run scored on the day, Ethan Kopsie 1-for-3 with a double and run scored and Kyle Begnel 1-for-3 with a run scored.

The Explorers' scheduled game against Hardin-Calhoun today was called.

O'FALLON 7, GRANITE CITY 6: O'Fallon's four runs in the bottom of the third gave the Panthers enough runs to hold off Granite City 7-6 at O'Fallon's Blazier Field in a Southwestern Conference game Tuesday; the Warriors fell to 10-17 overall, 4-8 in the SWC, while the Panthers improved to 26-2-1, 11-0 in the league.

Mason Roehr led GCHS with a 3-for-4 day with an RBI and two runs scored, with Jonas Barnes 2-for-3 with a double and run scored, Austin Bonvicino 2-for-3 with a double and homer, three RBIs and a run scored, Freddie Edwards and Brennan Haddix both 1-for-4, Bennett Smallie 1-for-3 and Drew Wielgus 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Cameron Hibbets took the loss for the Warriors, striking out three on the day.

CARLINVILLE 11, HARDIN-CALHOUN 8: Four runs in the bottom of the fifth helped Carlinville take an 11-8 win over Hardin-Calhoun Tuesday in Carlinville; the Warriors fell to 13-18 on the year.

Ty Bick was 2-for-4 for the Warriors on the day, with Jonny Laing 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Connor Gilman 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Drew Baalman and Trent Buchanan both 1-for-4, A.J. Hillen 2-for-4 with a double, Grant Gilman a a2-for-4 and Chandler Sievers 3-for-4.

Blake Schumann struck out six in taking the loss for Calhoun; their scheduled Wednesday home game aganst Marquette Catholic was called because of rain.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: A seventh-inning run gave Piasa Southwestern a 2-1 win over East Alton-Wood River Tuesday at Norris Dorsey Field; the Birds improved to 17-12 on the season while the Oilers fell to 8-16-1.

Luke Golike and Kyler Seyfried were both 2-for-4 on the day, with Golike scoring a run; Eddie Bolin and Jack Little were both 1-for-2, with Little doubling, and Chase Stahl was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Gage Booten, Hunter Hall, Tyler Hamby, Lucas Westbrook and Zaide Wilson were all 1-for-3 on the day, with Hall havng an RBI and Wilson doubling and scoring a run.

Jacob Fryman got the win for Piasa, striking out six, while Jordan Miller took the loss for the Oilers.

RED BUD 5, ROXANA 0: Gavin Huffman had two hits and Weston Renaud the other on the day as Roxana dropped a 5-0 decision to Red Bud on the road Tuesday; the Shells fell to 3-16 on the season.

Gavin Huffman took the loss for Roxana despite nine strikeouts.

CARROLLTON 10, CONCORD TRIOPIA 9 (10 INNINGS, COMPLETION OF SUSPENDED GAME; CARROLLTON 16, CONCORD TRIOPIA 6 (6 INNINGS, REGULAR GAME): Carrollton got a run in the 10th inning to win the compleition of a game suspended earlier in the season over Concord Triopia 10-9 before short-gaming the Trojans in the regularly scheduled game 16-6 in six innings Tuesday.

Alex Bowker, Nathan Walker and Kyle Waters each had three hits in the scheduled game over Concord for the win. The Hawks improved to 20-7 on the season while the Trojans fell to 14-8.

SOFTBALL

COLLINSVILLE 6, ALTON 3: Collinsville broke a 3-3 tie with a three-run fifth to take a 6-3 Southwestern Conference win over Alton in Alton Tuesday; the Redbirds fell to 15-14 on the year, 4-7 in the SWC, while the Kahoks improved to 18-10, 5-6 in the league.

Lynna Fischer was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, Alexis Fisher 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Miranda Hudson and Rachel McCoy each 1-for-4, Abby Sullivan 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored and Tami Wong 1-for-3. Alyson Haegele took the loss for Alton, fanning four.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5: East Alton-Wood River celebrated the renaming of their softball facility in honor of Leroy Emrick Tuesday with a 6-5 win over Piasa Southwestern.

Taylor Murray went 3-for-4 for the Oilers with three runs scored, with Macie Flanagan 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored, Dakota Weldon 2-for-3 with an RBI, Kate Booten 1-for-3 with an RBI, Teresa Hand 1-for-3 with a double and Morgan Moxey 1-for-3 with a run scored to highlight the EAWR offense; Natalie Keith was 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored, Josie Bullion and Megan Bailey each 1-for-4 with a run scored, Haley Edwards 2-for-4, Molly Novack 2-for-4 with a run scored and Mayci Wilderman 2-for-4 to highlight the Piasa attack.

Rebecca Null fanned four in getting the win, while Sydney Baumgartner struck out six in taking the loss.

RED BUD 16, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 4 (6 INNINGS): Red Bud had a six-run third and seven-run sixth to take a 16-4, six-inning win over Metro East Lutheran in Edwardsville Tuesday.

Sami Kasting led the Knights with a 2-for-3 day with a double and run scored, with Caylee Coyne 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored and Ryleigh Isbel 1-for-2; Morgan Ashaur and Sidney Vetter also had runs scored for MEL. Isbel took the loss for the Knights.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 11, ROXANA 10: A three-run rally in the sixth wasn’t enough as Civic Memorial held off Roxana 11-10 Tuesday at Bethalto Sports Complex.

Jenna Christeson led CM with a 3-for-5 day at the plate with a double, RBI and run scored, with Gracie Braun 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Kate Griffith 2-for-3 with a double and run scored, Malena Wade 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Kaitlynn Wrenn 2-for-4 with a double and Cassie Reed 1-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.

Madison Klaas led Roxana with a 4-for-5 day with an RBI and two runs scored, Taylor Pickett 2-for-4 with a run scored, Abi Stahlhut 2-for-2 with a homer, five RBIs and two runs scored, Phoebe Booher 1-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored and Lette Palen 1-for-3 with three runs scored to highlight the Shell offense.

Wrenn struck out four in getting the win while Booher fanned three in taking the loss.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 1, CARLINVILLE 0: Sydney Baalman not only no-hit Carlinville Tuesday, she also had the only RBI of the game when she singled in the game’s only run as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Carlinville 1-0 in Carlinville.

Baalman got the win for the Warriors, dismissing nine by strikeout.

BOYS TENNIS

MASCOUTAH 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Only one varsity match was played in a tennis meet between Mascoutah and Marquette Catholic Tuesday, with Mascoutah’s Shawn Wienstroher/Cameron Pavelschok defeating Waters/Declue 6-0, 6-0.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

WATERLOO 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Waterloo pitching held Civic Memorial to three hits as the Bulldogs defeated Civic Memorial 7-2 Wednesday; CM fell to 17-11 overall, 3-6 in the MVC, while Waterloo improved to 16-9, 3-6 in the league.

Zach Vaughn was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored for the Eagles while Hayden Sontag was 1-for-2 with a homer, RBI and run scored; Spencer Powell struck out two in taking the loss.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 15, GREENFIELD 2 (4.5 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern scored in all four innings the Birds batted in and went to take a 15-2, four-and-a-half inning win over Greenfield at home Wednesday to move to 18-12 on the year.

Luke Golike went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored, with Jack Little 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored, Brock Seymour 3-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and a run scored, Dalson Cummings 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Ben Lowis 2-for-4 with an RBI to highlight the attack for Southwestern.

Lowis struck out five in getting the win.

JERSEY 6, MASCOUTAH 5: A run in the top of the seventh gave Jersey their first Mississippi Valley Conference win of the year, a 6-5 road decision over Mascoutah Wednesday; the Panthers improved to 13-11-1 on the year, 1-9 in the MVC, while the Indians fell to 21-6, 7-3 in the league.

Blake Wittman led with a 4-for-4 day at bat with an RBI and run scored, John Woelfel 3-for-3 with a double and run scored, Collin Carey 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Logan Simpson 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. Tucker Shalley got the win for JCHS.

SOFTBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5, LITCHFIELD 1: East Alton-Wood River scored in the first five innings as the Oilers upended Litchfield 5-1 Wednesday at Leroy Emerick Field Wednesday to go to 11-15 on the year.

Ashley Knight, Morgan Moxey and Kalynn Thompson all had doubles on the day for the Oilers, with Teresa Hand and Rebecca Null also having hits for EAWR; Null struck out nine in getting the win.

