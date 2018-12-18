MONDAY, DECEMBER 17 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 72, ST. LOUIS SOLDAN INTERNATIONAL STUDIES 16: Edwardsville had three players in double figures as the Tigers won easily over Soldan International Studies, a St. Louis city magnet school, on the road.

Edwardsville jumped to a 19-2 lead at quarter time and led 43-9 at the half.

Jaylen Townsend led the way for the Tigers with 16 points, while Sydney Harris added 13 and Que Love chipped in 12 in the win.

Lorionna Wingate led Soldan with seven points, while Zuri Jackson added four.

The Tigers go to 10-1 on the season, while Soldan drops to 4-7. Edwardsville visits East St. Louis on Wednesday night, then hosts Granite City on Thursday before starting play in the Visitation Christmas Tournament Saturday afternoon against the host Vivettes.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 46, ROXANA 25: Aubrey Robinson scored 14 points while Jayden Ulrich added 12 as the Oilers won at home over the Shells in the backyard rivalry game.

EAWR led 18-4 after one quarter and used a 9-0 run late in the second to take a 31-12 lead at halftime.

Alyssa Luck led Roxana with 10 points.

The Oilers are now 10-4, reaching double figures in wins for the first time since 2005-06, while the Shells drop to 3-8 on the season.

CARLINVILLE 58, BUNKER HILL 28: Brylie Chrisman led the Minutemaids with 13 points, and Alexis Jarman added four in Bunker Hill’s loss at home to Carlinville.

Rachel Olroyd led the Cavaliers with 14 points, while Gracie Reels scored 11.

Carlinville goes up to 8-1, while Bunker Hill drops to 0-4.

FREEBURG 45, TRIAD 26: Alyssa Powell and Heather Rood each had 10 points as the Knights lost to the Midgets on the road.

Lilly Oliver led the way for Freeburg with 20 points, while Abby Holcomb had 10.

The Midgets go to 9-2 on the year, while the Knights fall to 3-7.

HARDIN CALHOUN 57. BRUSSELS 35: Colleen Schumann led the way with 19 points while Sophie Lorton added 14 as the Warriors won on the road at Brussels.

Toni Odelehr had 14 points for the Raiders, while Holly Kinder added 10.

Calhoun improves to 6-5 on the year, while Brussels is now 2-5.

BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 71, TRIAD 66: Jason Williams, Jr. scored a career-high 27 points while Jonah Wilson had 18 points and DaMonte Bean added 15 as Metro-East came back from a 19 point second quarter deficit to pull out the win at Rich Mason Gym.

Triad led 33-14 halfway through the second quarter, but Metro-East came back to within 36-25 at halftime, and took a 40-39 lead in the third. Triad was able to make it 47-40 after that, but Metro-East took the lead in the fourth and held on to get the win.

Luke Cox led the way for Triad with 27 points, while Sam Ogden scored 12 and Nate Winslow had 10.

Metro-East won its fifth game in a row to go to 8-3 on the year, while Triad is now 5-4.

