GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, BREESE MATER DEI 22-23: Edwardsville came off the deck in the second game to stun Breese Mater Die 25-22, 25-23 at Fred Rakers Court in Breese Monday.

The Tigers' Annie Ellis had a four-kill, two-block effort during a 10-0 EHS run that erased a 22-13 deficit to put the Tigers ahead. Ellis wound up with 11 kills and five blocks for the Tigers, now 21-7 on the year.

Rachel Pranger had 11 kills and six blocks for Edwardsville, with Rachel Verdun adding 21 assists and 15 digs, Megan Woll 16 digs and Kate Martin four kills to drop the Knights to 23-8.

The Tigers were scheduled to host Belleville West Tuesday.

STAUNTON 25-25, CARROLLTON 13-15: A seven-kill night for Markie Reising helped Staunton to a 25-13, 25-15 win over Carrollton in Carrollton Monday night.

The Hawks were scheduled to host Carlinville Tuesday night.

