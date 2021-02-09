THREE ATHLETES FROM ALTON SIGN LETTERS OF INTENT: Three student athletes from Alton signed letters of intent on Wednesday to attend colleges for football and baseball.

Ja'Markus Gary signed with McKendree University in Lebanon, teammate Tim Johnson signed with Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo., and baseball player Joab Tobin signed with Missouri Valley College in Marshall, Mo.

Gary is a defensive back for the Redbirds, and in the 2019 season, he had 43 tackles, 31 of them solo, while recording two sacks and two interceptions.

Johnson is a running back for Alton, and in 2019, rushed for 382 yards in 76 carries, scoring six touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 221 yards, and three total kick returns for 64 yards. Defensively, Johnson had 16 tackles, with 12 solos, for the Redbirds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

AREA RIVAL GAME HIGHLIGHTS FROM LAST WEEK:



GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN 34, SOUTHWESTERN 26

Greenfield-Northwestern's boys basketball team opened with a 34-26 win Monday over Southwestern.

Joe Pembrook, the head coach for the Tigers, said it was a good opening win and his kids were excited to get the long-awaited season underway.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The kids are eager to improve as the season moves ahead," he said.

Clayton Woods had 12 points and Brady Pembrook had 7 points for the Tigers.

Southwestern defeated Bunker Hill 50-38 Monday night for its first win of the season. Addis Moore led the Birds with 18 points and teammate Carson Cooley had 16 points. The Piasa Birds lost to Jersey 68-48 on Saturday.



Southwestern's head coach Jason Darr said his team is very excited to play again and feels his squad will improve as the season moves ahead. The Birds are now 1-2 overall on the young season.

PITTSFIELD 63, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 37: Pittsfield had three players score in double figures as the Saukees won over North Greene in the long-awaited season opener for both teams on Tuesday at the Spartans' gym.

Pittsfield jumped out to a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, then extended it to 26-14 at halftime, and 41-27 after three periods, outscoring the Spartans 22-10 to win going away.

Michael Wilson led the Spartans with 13 points, while both Nate Scranton and Peyton Apps led the Saukees with 14 points each, while Carter Klatt added 13 points.

Pittsfield is 1-0 to start the shortened season, while North Greene is 0-1.

HARDIN CALHOUN 65, BARRY WESTERN 33: Four players scored in double figures for Calhoun as the Warriors won their long-awaited season opener at home over Barry Western Wednesday night at the Warriors' gym.

Calhoun led from the opening tap, holding leads of 19-11 at quarter time, 34-20 at halftime and 51-29 after three quarters in going on to the win.

Ben Eberlin led the Warriors with 16 points, while Kaden Baalman had 15 points, Bryce Eilerman added 13 points and Zach Quiller scored 10 points.

More like this: