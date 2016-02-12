GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA CLASS 2A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN REGIONAL FINAL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 69, STAUNTON 35: Piasa Southwestern's seniors accomplished something that no one will ever take away from them – graduating without out a loss in their building throughout their high school careers – as the Piasa Birds moved into next week's IHSA Class 2A Beardstown Sectional with a 69-35 win over Staunton Thursday night in their Regional final.

The No. 1 Class 2A (according to the state Associated Press Class 2A poll) Birds moved to 27-3 for the year; they'll take a 23-game winning streak into Tuesday's Beardstown Sectional semi against Havana, 68-60 winners over Athens in the Pleasant Plains Regional final; that game is set for 6 p.m. Monday, followed by the other semifinal between Hillsboro (North Mac Regional champ) and Camp Point Central (Pittsfield Regional champ) at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Sectional final will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 18, with the winner moving into the Jacksonville-Illinois College Supersectional against the Campbell Hill Trico Sectional champion at 7 p.m. Feb. 22.

Karlie Green and Maddy Greeling each led the Piasa Birds with 16 points.

IHSA CLASS 1A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

NORTH GREENE REGIONAL FINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 61, NORTH GREENE 35: Hardin-Calhoun's Kassidy Klocke took advantage of a North Greene defense trying to take Grace and Emma Baalman out of the game, hitting five three-balls for 17 points in the first half and finishing with 22 points as the Warriors defeated North Greene in White Hall Thursday night in the IHSA Class 1A North Greene Regional final.

The Warriors (27-2) advanced to next week's North Greene Sectional semifinal match against either Lebanon or New Athens, whoever emerges as the winner of Friday's Lebanon Regional final, at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of that game moves into the Sectional final against either the champion of the Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Regional, either the host Silver Stallions or Okawville (that match was set for Friday night), or West Central, who won the Mount Olive Regional; those two winners meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the other sectional semifinal; that game is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 18, with the winner advancing into the Feb. 22 Salem Supersectional.

Grace Baalman had 16 points for Calhoun, with Emma Baalman adding 12 points. Darci Brannan led the Spartans with 12 points, with Sydney McClenning and Makendra Jennings each getting eight points. The Spartans were eliminated with a 22-8 mark, their first 20-win season in 17 years.

REGULAR SEASON

CIVIC MEMORIAL 64, JERSEY 42: Allie Troeckler led Civic Memorial with a 27-point, five-steal effort as the Eagles went to 19-10 overall and 6-4 in the Mississippi Valley Conference as they closed out their regular season with a 64-42 MVC win over Jersey at home Thursday night.

CM went out to a 25-11 quarter-time lead and ran out winners; the Panthers fell to 12-14 overall, 1-9 in the league.

Katelyn Turbyfill had eight points and seven rebounds for the Eagles, with Journey Coffman scoring seven points.

BELLEVILLE EAST 60, GRANITE CITY 33: Belleville East got out to a 20-11 quarter-time lead over Granite City and went on to record a season-concluding 60-33 win over the Warriors at Granite City's Memorial Gym Thursday night.

Addaya Moore led Granite with 19 points, while East's Morgan St. James led all scorers with a 32-point effort on the night.

The Warriors fell to 7-19 overall on the year and finished 2-12 in the Southwestern Conference; Granite will take on Quincy at 6 p.m. Monday in the opening round of the IHSA Class 4A Granite City Regional.

