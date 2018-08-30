MONDAY

BOYS SOCCER

WATERLOO 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Waterloo jumped to a 3-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat Civic Memoiral 8-2 in both teams’ Mississippi Valley Conference opener in Waterloo Monday.

Ian Heflin and Parker Scottberg both scored for the Eagles on the day, while Nolan Rick and Derek Young both scored twice for the Bulldogs on the day. Hudson Brown and Tommy Strubhart both saw time in goal for CM.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2, HILLSBORO 1: Ethan Moore and Jake Wells had goals for East Alton-Wood River in the Oilers’ 2-1 win over Hillsboro Monday in the Carlinville Kickoff Classic tournament.

Nick Munn had the win in goal for the Oilers.

STAUNTON 3, ROXANA 2 (SHOOTOUT): Staunton won a shootout 3-1 as the Bulldogs defeated Roxana 3-2 in the Carlinville Kickoff Classic Monday.

Dylan Klunk had both Shell goals to send the game to extra time; Klunk also scored the Roxana goal in the shootout.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, MULBERRY GROVE 17-20: McGivney Catholic won their home opener Monday evening with a 25-17, 25-20 win over Mulberry Grove to go to 5-3 on the year; Mulberry Grove fell to 0-1.

The Griffins had three aces, 10 kills, five blocks and 21 digs as a team. Individually, Claire McKee had five aces, eight assists, a kill, a assist on a block and four digs; Emma Diest had four kills and a block assist and Macy Hoppes had 13 digs and 14 points from serve.

TUESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 3, GRANITE CITY 2: Granite City led Alton 2-0 at halftime of Tuesday’s match between former Southwestern Conference rivals, but the Redbirds came off the deck to take a 3-2 win over the Warriors at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

Parker Rockholm’s 79th-minute goal capped the comeback and gave AHS the win and a 3-0-1 record for the season; GCHS, playing its first season since leaving the SWC over the summer, fell to 1-2-1.

Justin Davison (from Joe Morrisey) and Brayden Decker (also from Morrisey) tied the match in the second half before Rockholm’s last-minute heroics; GCHS had goals from Cade Bobbit and Braden Dickerson.

Alton hosts Quincy at 12:30 p.m. Saturday while Granite is at Triad at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

In another Alton-area match Tuesday, Marquette Catholic defeated Waterloo Gibault 4-2 in Waterloo.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 8, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 0: Logan McDaniel and Noah Landers each had hat tricks as Metro East Lutheran blanked Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 8-0 in Edwardsville Tuesday evening; the Knights went to 2-3 on the season with the win.

Eric Brockmeyer and Nathan Butler (his first high school goal) also had goals for the Knights on the evening; Christian Brown had his second clean sheet of the year.

MEL hosts Breese Central at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

COLLINSVILLE 6, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Zane Baker and Elvis Campos each had two goals as Collinsville shut out Belleville West 6-0 in Belleville Tuesday evening; the Kahoks moved to 4-0 overall, 1-0 in the Southwestern Conference, while the Maroons fell to 0-5 overall, 0-1 in the league.

Zach Cawvey and Luke Liljegren also goaled for the Kahoks; Tate Wyatt had the clean sheet for Collinsville, who next takes on Chatham Glenwood at 6 p.m. Thursday at Kahok Stadium.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 9, TRENTON WESCLIN 0: Diego Pacheco had a pair of goals and seven other players scored as McGivney Catholic blanked Trenton Wesclin 9-0 in Trenton Tuesday; the Griffins went to 5-0 on the year with the win.

Aaron Boulanger, Joey Crowder, Matthew Gierer, David Means, Jonah Mitan, Brandon Munoz and D.J. Villhard all goaled for McGIvney on the day; Jackson Poshadley recorded the clean sheet for McGIvney.

The Griffins take on Marquette Cathoic at 6 p.m. Thursday at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

O’FALLON 1, TRIAD 0: Jordan Ellis had the only goal of the match as O’Fallon defeated Triad 1-0 in Troy Tuesday evening.

Triad fell to 2-2-2 on the year while OTHS went to 2-2 on the season; Brayden Tonn was in the nets for the Knights, who next take on Granite City at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at home.

JERSEY 1, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 0: A Wyatt Freand goal sent Jersey to Thursday’s Carlinville Kickoff Classic final, scheduled for Thursday, as the Panthers defeated Springfield Lutheran 1-0 Tuesday.

The goal sent Jersey to 5-0 on the year.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-27, LITCHFIELD 17-25: Marquette Catholic swept Litchfield 25-17, 27-25 in a home match Tuesday night; the Explorers went to 4-3 on the season.

Jenna Zacha had nine kills for Marquette with Zacha and Kaitlyn Coles each having seven points on serve and three aces; Payton Connors had 10 receptions of serve without an error and Katie Hartsock added 21 assists.

The Marquette JV and freshman teams also won thier matches; MCHS next takes on Greenville at 5 p.m. Thursday on the road.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN TAKES TWO WINS: Mississippi Valley Christian of Alton scored a pair of wins Tuesday night, defeating Crosspoint Christian of Villa Ridge, Mo., 25-16, 25-15, and Christian Academy of Greater St Louis 25-21, 25-9.

Against Crosspoint, Abby Huels had six kills, three aces and 12 digs, while Ashtyn Wright recorded 11 assists on the night. Against Christian Academy, Huels had eight kills and Wright had 13 assists and five digs.

Mississippi Valley hosts Liberty Christian and Maryville Christian in a round-robin beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

CARLYLE 25-25, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 19-23: Carlyle swept McGivney Catholic 25-19, 25-23 in a Tuesday evening match. The Griffins had three aces, 10 kills, 11 blocks and 13 digs as a team on the night.

McGivney fell to 5-3 on the year.

COLUMBIA 25-25, ROXANA 21-16: Roxana traveled to Columbia for a Tuesday evening match and were swept by the Eagles 25-21, 25-16 to fall to 4-2 on the season.

FREEBURG 25-25, COLLINSVILLE 20-21: Freeburg hosted Collinsville in a Tuesday evening match and scored a 25-20, 25-21 win over the Kahoks.

Collinsville fell to 1-1 on the year and are off until 5:45 p.m. Sept. 5 when they travel to East St. Louis for a Southwestern Conference match.

BREESE MATER DEI 25-25, TRIAD 14-14: Triad opened its season Tuesday with a 25-14, 25-14 loss on the road to Breese Mater Dei; the match was Jami Parker’s first as Triad’s new coach.

The Knights open their home slate at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Belleville West.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25-22-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 13-25-15: Piasa Southwestern reached 6-0 for the first time in program history with a 25-13, 22-25, 25-15 win at home over East Alton-Wood River Tuesday evening.

The Piasa Birds were coming off a win in the Roxana Invitational tournament over Jersey last weekend; Southwestern is at Carlinville for a 6 p.m. Thursday match, while the Oilers host the Panthers at 6 p.m. Thursday.

GIRLS TENNIS

ALTON 7, JERSEY 0: Alton remained unbeaten with a 7-0 win over Jersey on the road Tuesday; the Redbirds ran their mark to 6-0 on the year with the win.

Cali Giertz, Mackenzie Giertz, Lexi Mayfield and Nikki Lowe won singles matches for Alton, while Angelina Taul/Paige Rockholm, Hannah Macias/Maddie Saenz and Val Walters/Molly Gross took doubles wins. Alton will be in this weekend’s Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Invitational tournament.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER: Marquette Catholic scored their second straight shutout of a backyard rival Tuesday as the Explorers blanked East Alton-Wood River 7-0 in Wood River.

Singles wins came from Maria Wendle, Leah Hoefert and Kaya Theis, with Wendle/Hoefert, Katie Ventmiglia/Emilie Berkenbile and Grace Schultz/Emili Fazio winning in doubles; the Oilers forfeited two other singles matches.

