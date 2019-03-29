MARCH 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP AND SCOREBOARD

POSTPONED GAMES: A steady rain that moved into the St. Louis area late Thursday afternoon played havoc with the high school sporting schedule, forcing a number of games to be postponed. Here’s a list of games that were called off, with makeup dates to be announced:

BASEBALL

Alton at Granite City

Bunker Hill at Marquette Catholic

GIRLS SOCCER

Piasa Southwestern at Jersey

SOFTBALL

Collinsville at Edwardsville

BASEBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Father McGivney jumped out to a 9-2 lead after two innings and went on to win at home over EAWR.

Austin Callovini had two hits and three RBIs, Nate Dammerich had two hits and two RBIs and Luke Winson drove home two for the Griffins.

Jared Liley, Kenny Beachum, Nick Kelsay and Jake Wells had the hits for the Oilers, with Liley and Wells each having a RBI.

Dammerich scattered those four hits and fanned three in getting the win for McGivney.

The Griffins go to 3-4, while EAWR is now 2-9.

MASCOUTAH 8, COLLINSVILLE 3: Mascoutah scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the win at home over Collinsville to stay unbeaten.

Logan Bibb, Cole Gover, Logan Jung and Sam Scott all had two hits, with Jeff Getchell and Gover both having two RBIs for the Indians.

Devon Bovinett and Jake Holten each had two hits for the Kahoks, while Brant Moad drove home a pair of runs and T.J. Williams had the other RBI for Collinsville.

Jack Owens went six innings and struck out three to get the win for Mascoutah.

The Indians remain undefeated at 8-0, while the Kahoks drop to 5-2.

WHEATON-WARRENVILLE SOUTH 9, TRIAD 6: A five-run fifth inning gave Wheaton-Warrenville South the win at Triad.

Hunter Boyd had two hits, while Nolan McGowen was one-for-two, a bases clearing triple good for three RBIs for the Knights. Caleb Goforth also had two RBIs on the day.

Ethan Gratton struck out five in two-and-a-third innings.

Triad drops to 1-6 on the season.

HARDIN CALHOUN 12, PLEASANT HILL 2: Calhoun scored five times in each of the first two innings en route to the win at home over Pleasant Hill.

Kaden Baalman had two hits and four RBIs for the Warriors, A.J. Hillen had two hits and two RBIs and both Jonny Laing and Grant Gilman had two hits and a RBI on the day.

Colby Clark allowed only two hits and had nine strikeouts in a complete game win.

Calhoun is now 4-5 on the season.

GIRLS SOCCER

TRENTON WESCLIN 2, ROXANA 1: Tori Calvert and Hailleigh Gilley scored for Wesclin, while Cloe Copeland struck for Roxana as the Shells lost on the road.

Bella Scheibe had 14 saves for Roxana, while Lydia Schorfheide made two stops for the Warriors in goal.

Wesclin improves to 8-1-0, while Roxana is now 2-5-1.

SOFTBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 13, PLEASANT HILL 0: A nine-run second inning was the catalyst to give Calhoun the win over visiting Pleasant Hill.

Holly Baalman led the way with three hits and four RBIs, with Sydney Baalman getting two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors. Ashely Presley and Hope Willschetz had the other RBIs for Calhoun.

Both Holly and Sydney Baalman combined for 13 strikeouts in throwing a combined no-hitter.

The Warriors go to 4-2 on the season.

ALTON 4, O’FALLON 1: Alton scored three in the first, and it was enough to give the visitors a Southwestern Conference win.

Lynna Fischer hit a three-run first inning homer for Alton, while Abby Sullivan had the only other RBI on the day.

Austen Vickery had two hits and the Panthers’ only RBI in the game.

Alyson Haegele pitched a complete game to give the Redbirds the win

Alton moves up to 6-2 on the year, while O’Fallon is now 9-1.

CARROLLTON 15, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 0: Carrollton scored eight times in the third in getting the win over Northwestern on the road.

Layla Mullink had four hits and three RBIs for the Hawks, while Hannah Rhoades had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. Kate Heath and Ava Uhles each had two hits and a RBI.

Peyton Arnett had the only base hit for Northwestern.

Marley Mullink gave up only one hit in getting the win for Carrollton.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MILWAUKEE 5, ST. LOUIS 4: A spectacular catch by Lorenzo Cain at the left field fence robbed Jose Martinez of a game-tying home run as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Opening Day at Miller Park.

All nine runs scored courtesy of home runs, starting with a two-run shot in the second from Kolten Wong, followed by a homer by Harrison Bader as the Cardinals took a 3-0 lead. But the Brewers got back to within 3-1 on a solo shot in the bottom of the inning by Mike Moustakas, then took the lead in the third on Christian Yelich’s three-run shot.

Milwaukee pitcher Jhouylis Chacin hit what proved to be the game-winner in the fifth, becoming the Brewers’ first-ever pitcher to hit an Opening Day homer. Wong homered in the seventh to set up Cain’s heroics.

Paul Goldschmidt, making his St. Louis debut, went hitless in three at-bats with a walk, while Chacin struck out seven in getting the win for Milwaukee.

The Cardinals and Brewers meet again on Friday night in a 7:10 p.m. start.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Wheaton-Warrenville South 9, Triad 6

Mascoutah 8, Collinsville 3

Father McGivney Catholic 12, East Alton-Wood River 2

Hardin Calhoun 12, Pleasant Hill 2

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

O’Fallon 25-25, Edwardsville 13-18

Granite City 25-25, Bayless 8-17

GIRLS SOCCER

Hillsboro 0, Father McGivney Catholic 0

Trenton Wesclin 2, Roxana 1

Triad 2, Civic Memorial 0

SOFTBALL

Hardin Calhoun 13, Pleasant Hill 0

Alton 4, O’Fallon 1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee Brewers 5, St. Louis Cardinals 4

