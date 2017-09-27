GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ROXANA 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 9-19: Roxana swept a South Central Conference match at Larry Milazzo Gym over Piasa Southwestern Tuesday, the Shells scoring a 25-9, 25-19 win to go to 15-4 overall, 4-2 in the SCC; Southwestern fell to 3-16 overall, 1-6 in the league.

The Shells' Braeden Lackey had seven kills, four digs and four service aces, which included her 200th career ace. Abby Kurth added nine points from service with two aces, 10 assists and two digs, with Abbi Zangori three kills, Brittany Alexander three digs, Krysta Meyer six points, Kiley Winfree three kills, eight points with two aces, a block and two digs and Darcey McGuire two kills and three digs.

The Piasa Birds had five points, three aces and a kill from Bailee Nixon, with Bailee Sorgea adding four kills, Bri Roloff eight assists and six digs and Karlee Paslay two points, two kills and nine digs. Roxana heads to Pana for a 6 p.m. Monday match, while Southwestern is at Carlinville for a 7 p.m. Thursday match.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, MOUNT OLIVE 14-12: Marquette Catholic traveled to Mount Olive for a Prairie State Conference match Tuesday and came away with a 25-14, 25-12 win over the Wildcats to go to 11-6 on the year.

Peyton Kline had 19 assists and 13 points on serve for the Explorers, with Carly Creel adding 15 digs and three service aces and Regina Guehlstorf 10 kills and three blocks on the night. The Explorers travel to Metro East Lutheran for a 5 p.m. PSC match this evening before heading to Brussels for a 5 p.m. Thursday match.

GILLESPIE 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 23-16: East Alton-Wood River dropped a 25-23, 25-16 non-conference decision to Gillespie on the road Tuesday, dropping to 5-16 on the season.

Jillian Barber had two blocks, two kills and five points, while Morgan Moxey had three kills for the Oilers, who host Metro East Lutheran in a Prairie State Conference match at 5 p.m. Thursday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, JERSEY 23-23: Civic Memorial managed to slip past Jersey 25-23, 25-23 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Bethalto Tuesday; the Eagles went to 8-10-1 overall, 1-2 in the MVC, while the Panthers fell to 5-14 overall, 0-5 in the league.

Sara Lamer had seven points on serve for the Panthers with 10 assists, while Faith Franke had nine points on the night. Jersey travels to Waterloo for a Thursday night league match.

GIRLS GOLF

TIGERS SECOND, REDBIRDS THIRD IN SWC CHAMPIONSHIP: O'Fallon fired a team 309 to take the Southwestern Conference girls golf championship Tuesday at the par-71 Orchards Golf Club in Belleville. Edwardsville finished second with a team 336; Alton took third with a team 370, followed by Belleville East (378), Belleville West (385), Collinsville (399) and Granite City (442).

The Panthers' Alyssa McMinn took medalst honors with a 4-over 75, a stroke ahead of teammate Brooke Boatman and two strokes better than teammate Natalie Meinkoth. Edwardsville's Addy Zeller was fourth with a 7-over 78, three strokes better than Alton's Morgan Bemis (10-over 81); the Tigers' Jessica Benson and Sydney Sahuri each had 14-over 85s to finish in the top 10.

Granite City's Megan Keel fired a 17-over 88 to finish tied for 12th, the Warriors' top performance of the day.

SHARPMACK WINS SCC CROWN: Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack won the South Central Conference individual girls golf title for the third year in a row Tuesday at the par-70 Indian Springs Golf Club in Fillmore.

Sharpmack fired a 9-over 79 to win the championship over Ali Hurley of Carlinville, who shot a 14-over 84; the Shells' Olivia Stangler finished sixth on the day with a 24-over 94.

Roxana finished fourth with a team 427 on the day; Greenville won the team title with a 391.

GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 5, O'FALLON 1: Edwardsville took a 5-1 Southwestern Conference win over O'Fallon on the road Tuesday.

Grace Desse, Mady Schrieber, Annie McGinnis, Abby Cimarolli and Chole Trimpe came away with singles wins before darkness halted play in doubles competition.

BOYS SOCCER

COLLINSVILLE 4, GRANITE CITY 0: Collinsville scored twice in each half as the Kahoks blanked Granite City 4-0 in a Southwestern Conference match at Gene Baker Field Tuesday evening. The Warriors fell to 1-11-1 overall, 0-4 in the SWC; the Kahoks went to 9-5 overall, 3-1 in the league.

Logan Whitehead scored twice for Collinsville, while Trey Przybysz and Donovan Scott-Gass also had goals for the Kahoks; Austin Gavlick had the clean sheet for Collinsville.

Next up for the Warriors is a 5 p.m. Oct. 3 road game at Belleville East.

HIGHLAND 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Nick Sikora and Bryce Smith each had a brace (two goals) for Highland as the Bulldogs blanked Civic Memorial 6-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conferece match at Highland's Glik Park Tuesday; the Eagles fell to 6-11 overall, 0-6 in the MVC, while the Bulldogs improved to 6-8-1 overall, 3-3 in the league.

Evan Herman and Josh Loeh also goaled for the Bulldogs, who got the clean sheet for Riley Fields. CM hosts East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. today at Bethalto Sports Complex.

WATERLOO 6, JERSEY 0: Hayden Reese had a hat trick and Justin Kohler a brace in Waterloo's 6-0 MVC win over Jersey in Waterloo Tuesday; the Panthers fell to 8-5 overall, 0-5 in the MVC while Waterloo went to 10-8 overall, 7-0 in the league.

Nate Hulesman had the other goal for the Bulldogs; Sam Ward and Justin Spytek shared the clean sheet. The Panthers next meet up with Mascoutah at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at home.

MASCOUTAH 4, TRIAD 3: Jaden Deathrage had two goals for Triad, as did Sam Schiller for Mascoutah as the Indians got past the Knights 4-3 in a MVC game in Troy Tuesday. Triad dropped to 6-11-1 on the year, 3-2 in the MVC, while the Indians improved to 15-3 and 4-1.

Grant Keller had the other Triad goal, while Lane Hoelscher and Malik Wilkes had the other two Mascoutah goals. Sam Wheeler took the loss in goal for Triad, who next meets Civic Memorial at Bethalto Sports Complex at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 3.

