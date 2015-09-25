GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, EAST ST. LOUIS 21-15: Rachel Pranger's 10 kills and nine digs and Annie Ellis' eight blocks and six kills helped Edwardsville hand East St. Louis their first Southwestern Conference loss of the season, a 25-21, 25-15 Tiger win at East St. Louis Thursday.

Sydney Wright added six kills for EHS, who went to 11-5 overall, 2-0 in the SWC. Rachel Verdun had 24 assists for the Tigers, with Megan Woll adding 11 digs and Allison Blume seven digs.

The Flyers fell to 6-4 overall, 3-1 in the league. Edwardsville hosts Springfield Southeast in a non-conference match at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Springfield Southeast.

BREESE MATER DEI 25-25, MARQUETTE 19-13: Marquette held a lead in the opening game, but traditional area volleyball power Breese Mater Dei came from behind to take the opener on their way to a 25-19, 25-13 sweep of Marquette Thursday evening.

The Explorers kept pace with the Knights (14-4) for most of the opening game before Mater Dei pulled away, then held off a game Marquette side to clinch the match.

Anna Daughtery had four kills and four points for the Explorers (11-7), with Brittany Pace adding six blocks and three kills; Andria Pace five blocks; Laura Hamilton 13 digs; Michelle Cameron three blocks and three kills; and Marissa Nosco 10 assists, two aces and five points from serve.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 10-25-25, BUNKER HILL 25-14-19: Metro East Lutheran bounced back from an opening game loss to hand Bunker Hill at 10-25, 25-14, 25-19 Prairie State Conference loss on the road Thursday.

Lydia Flaherty led the Knights with 10 assists, five points from serve and four kills, with Tori Harrison adding 19 assists, Danielle Timmerman 14 digs and five kills, Katherine Luge five kills, seven points and three aces and Ellen Schulte six kills.

MEL hosts Marquette Oct. 5.

CARROLLTON 15-25-25, BROWN COUNTY 25-18-11: Katie Hendricks had 17 assists, three kills and three digs as Carrollton downed Brown County 15-25, 25-18, 25-11 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference clash Thursday night.

Emily Struble added 10 kills, three digs and three service aces for the Hawks, who went to 7-11 overall, 2-2 in the WIVC.

TRIAD 25-23-25, JERSEY 20-25-18: Kate Walsh had 10 points from serve and 11 assists, but Jersey dropped a 25-20, 23-25, 25-18 Mississippi Valley Conference decision to Triad at home Thursday.

Margy Tepen had 23 digs for the Panthers while Mackenzie Thurston had seven kills and 15 digs.

The Panthers fell to 8-10 overall, 0-4 in the MVC, and travel to Civic Memorial for a Tuesday match.

MASCOUTAH 25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 15-14: Kennedy Carnes and Susan Buchanan had two kills each, but Mascoutah scored a 25-15, 25-14 sweep over Civic Memorial in a Mississippi Valley Conference match Thursday.

Carnes also had a block and two assists for the Eagles (7-7-3 overall, 0-4 MVC), with Sydney Marshall getting four assists and Cara Melton 10 digs.

CM hosts Jersey in a league match Tuesday evening.

MARQUETTE TAKES QUAD: A 3-under 33 from Danny Holtz led Marquette to a win in a quad at the par-36 Belk Park course in Wood River Thursday.

The Explorers fired a team 146 to take the win, followed by East Alton-Wood River at 178, Litchfield at 185 and Roxana at 195.

Nick Messinger added a even-par 36, Jack Patterson a 2-over 38 and Kolten Bauer a 3-over 39. Drew Sobol led the Oilers with a 1-over 37, with Brendan Allen shooting a 6-over 42, Hunter O'Brien's 11-over 47 and Josh Clark's 16-over 52.

Roxana was led by Zach Carlisle's 3-over 39, followed by Scott Anderson's 10-over 46, Brandon Kelly's 17-over 53 and Justin Deardruff's 23-over 59.

Article continues after sponsor message

GIRLS GOLF

ALTON SECOND IN QUAD: Alton shot a team season-low 187 to take second in a quadrangular meet at the par-35 Cloverleaf Golf Club in Alton Thursday.

Triad won the meet with a 180, with the Redbirds followed by Breese Mater Dei, who also shot 187 but lost a fifth-golfer tiebreaker AHS and Civic Memorial with a 202.

Annie Maynard led the Redbirds with a 8-over 43, followed by Morgan Bemis' 10-over 45, Paige Wittman's 12-over 47 and Jenna Fleming's 17-over 52. Addison Gregory also shot a 52 to give the Redbirds the tiebreaker.

CM was led by Sara Gwilliam's 5-over 40, followed by Isabella Roberts' 8-over 43, Maisey Watson's 24-over 59 and Sophie Blagoue's 25-over 60. The Knights' Mikaleen Lawrence took medalist honors with a 3-over 38.

BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE MATCH DECLARED DRAW: Match officials failed to arrive at the Jim Eagan Civic Center in Florissant, Mo., Thursday, forcing the cancellation of the scheduled Marquette-Ladue match in the St. Louis CYC/Bob Guelker Tournament.

The match was declared a 0-0 draw, costing the Explorers a chance to head into Friday's semifinals in their division as a wild card team.

The draw sent Marquette's record to 6-5-4 overall; they will take on Fr. McGivney Catholic of Maryville Monday evening.

GRANITE CITY 2, DUCHESNE 0: Zach Druhe and Austin Mollet scored for Granite City as the Warriors defeated Duchesne of St. Charles, Mo., 2-0 in the St. Louis CYC/Bob Guelker Tournament at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo., Thursday.

Lucas Rainwater assisted on both goals for the Warriors, who went to 2-8-1 on the season.

PANA 2, ROXANA 1: Pana handed Roxana a 2-1 loss in a South Central Conference match in Pana Thursday.

The Shells fell to 5-7-1 overall, 2-3 in the SCC.

GIRLS TENNIS

MARQUETTE 9, WATERLOO GIBAULT 0: Marquette threw a 9-0 shutout at Waterloo Gibault in a non-conference meet in Godfrey Thursday.

Shelby Jones, Elena Gable, Laura Moore, Adri Ventmiglia, Abby Simonds and Anne Tassinari all won singles contests for the Explorers, who went to 10-3 on the season with the win.

Gable/Moore, Jones/Ventmiglia and Simonds/Tassinari won doubles matches for Marquette.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to send their results and scores to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sports roundup. You may submit results and scores to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com; in addition, you may also send items to Feeney's Twitter feed, @RiverBrenter, or to Riverbender's Twitter feed, @RiverBenderNews, for inclusion.

More like this:

Related Video: