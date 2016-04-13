SOFTBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 10, NORTH GREENE 0 (6 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun's Grace Baalman was on top of her game Tuesday, striking out 14 of the 18 Spartan batters she faced as Baalman tossed a six-inning perfect game in the Warriors' 10-0 win at White Hall.

Grace Baalman also helped herself with a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a double and triple; Emma Baalman was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored, Abby Baalman was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Madison Lehr 3-for-4 with a double and triple and Kyleigh Presley 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Warriors took their record to 17-1 on the year.

EDWARDSVILLE 14, BELLEVILLE EAST 1 (6 INNINGS): Hayli Green and Rachel Anderson both had 3-for-4 days at the plate as Edwardsville defeated Belleville East 14-1 in a six-inning Southwestern Conference clash in Belleville Tuesday.

Green scored three times in the win, while Anderson tripled, drove in two runs and scored three times. Emma Lewis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Jordan Garella 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Jordan Corby 1-for-4 with a run scored, Sarah Hangsleben 1-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Anna Burke 1-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored, Taryn Brown 1-for-4, Allison Loehr a RBI on a sacrifce fly and Jordyn Hendricks a run scored.

Jordan Garella got the win, not allowing an earned run while scattering four hits and fanning three; the Lancers' Angela Vanderpluym took the loss, conceding nine earned runs on seven hits.

The Tigers took their record to 10-2 on the year, 4-0 in the Southwestern Conference; the Lancers fell to 8-6 overall, 2-3 SWC. O'Fallon comes calling to Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a league game.

ALTON 8, COLLINSVILLE 1: Brittany Roady fired a three-hitter as Alton defeated Collinsville 8-1 in a Southwestern Conference game in Collinsville Tuesday.

Roady fanned 14 Kahoks in the win, taking the Redbirds to 10-1 overall, 4-1 SWC.

Rachel McCoy was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI for Alton, with Savannah Fisher, Miranda Hudson and Taylor Herrin each getting two hits.

O'FALLON 3, GRANITE CITY 1: O'Fallon scored in the fourth to break a 1-1 tie and went on to down visiting Granite City 3-1 in a Southwestern Conference clash Tuesday.

The Warriors went to 4-9 on the year, 1-4 in the league with the loss; the Panthers took their mark to 8-3 on the year.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 4, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3 (8 INNINGS): Waterloo Gibault scored in the top of the eighth as the Hawks defeated Marquette Catholic 4-3 in eight innings at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday.

The Explorers had gotten out to a 2-0 lead through two innings and added a run in the fifth, but the Hawks scored three times in the top of the sixth to force extra innings before winning it in the eighth.

Tess Eberlin was 2-for-3 for the Explorers with a triple, with Sam Harshbarger going 2-for-4 with a RBI, Grace Frost 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Miranda Schroeder 1-for-4, Melissa Lurkins 1-for-2 with a run scored and Katelyn Fitzgerald a run scored. Lexi Pepper had a home run for the Hawks in addition to getting the win.

Eberlin went the distance in taking the loss, giving up an earned run on four hits while striking out nine.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6, BRUSSELS 5 (8 INNINGS): Carly Campbell hit a walkoff homer in the bottom of the eighth, her second of the day, as East Alton-Wood River defeated Brussels 6-5 in eight innings at Oiler Field Tuesday.

The Oilers had gotten to a 4-3 lead through four innings, but single runs in the sixth and seventh had given the Raiders the lead; Haley Shewmake scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, leading to Campbell's heroics.

Campbell was 2-for-3 with the two homers, three RBIs and two runs scored for EAWR; Shewmake was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Morgan Moxey had a run scored, Emme Flanagan 2-for-3, Heather Martin 1-for-3, Rebacca Null 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored and Thresa Hand 1-for-3 with a RBI.

Moxey went the distance for the win, giving up an earned run on five hits and striking out 14.

ROXANA 5, BUNKER HILL 3: Roxana snapped a tie in the fourth and downed Bunker Hill 5-3 in a non-conference tilt in Roxana Tuesday.

Hannah Rexford had a double and RBI for the Shells (6-8), with Phoebe Booher, Abbey Stahlhut and Shelby Jackson each driving in runs. Hannah Kahl had two RBIs for the Minutemaids (5-8) and Tabitha Owen had a RBI.

LITCHFIELD 8, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1: Litchfield broke a scoreless tie in the fourth with two runs, then added on five in the sixth to run out 8-1 winners over Metro East Lutheran in Litchfield Tuesday.

Cierra Fields, who was charged with the loss, had the Knights' only hit of the day, with Audrey Paitz scoring in the seventh for MEL.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 9 (8 INNINGS): Katelyn Turbyfill went 5-for-5 with a homer, double and two RBIs as Civic Memorial upended Piasa Southwestern 10-9 in eight innings at Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday.

The lead changed hands several times throughout the game before CM scored twice in the seventh to send the game into extra innings before winning it in the eighth. The Eagles went to 7-3 on the year, while the Piasa Birds dropped to 1-9.

Cassie Reed had a triple and three RBIs for CM, with Jenna Parmentier getting two hits and two RBIs; Southwestern was led by two hits and two RBIs from Sydney Ambruso and a double and two RBIs from Mallory Novack.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3 (8 INNINGS): A top-of-the-eighth run gave Marquette Catholic a 4-3 win over Civic Memorial in a non-conference game at Bethalto Sports Complex Tuesday.

The Explorers (5-7) were led by Zach Weinman's three hits and two RBIs, with Jacob File also getting two hits and scored two runs.

Brandon Hampton had two hits and a RBI for the Eagles (7-9-1) with Jaxsen Helmkamp getting two hits and two runs scored.

O'FALLON 11, GRANITE CITY 0 (6 INNINGS): O'Fallon scored five times in the second and five times in the sixth to run out 11-0, six-inning winners over Granite City in a Southwestern Conference game at Babe Champion Field Tuesday afternoon.

Austin Bonvicinio had the day's only hit for the Warriors, going 1-for-3. Andy Hailey took the loss for GCHS, going five innings and giving up four earned runs on nine hits while striking out one.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10, BRUSSELS 0: Luke Wells fired a two-hitter and Blake Marks went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as East Alton-Wood River went to 5-13 on the year with a 10-0 non-confernce win over Brussels Tuesday.

Blake Weishaupt went 2-for-2 with a homer while Tyler Hamby had a double and one other hit on the day.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 10, NORTH GREENE 5: Wes Klocke went 4-for-4 with three RBIs as Hardin-Calhoun took a 10-5 win at North Greene Tuesday.

The Warriors (8-8 overall, 3-0 Western Illinois Valley Conference) ran out to a 6-1 lead on the Spartans through three-and-a-half innings, but North Greene cut the lead to 6-4 in the fourth; Calhoun scored twice each in the next two innings for the win.

Easton Clark was 1-for-4 with two RBIs for the Warriors, with Mitch Bick 2-for-3 with a double, Damian Pohlman 1-for-2 with a double, Chandler Stevens 1-for-4 with two RBIs, Ty Bick 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Brandon Baalman 1-for-3, Reese Friedel 2-for-4 and Connor Gilman 1-for-1. Clark threw three innings for the win, conceding an earned run on a hit while striking out six.

The Warriors host Roxana at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

LITCHFIELD 12, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 11 (9 INNINGS): Metro East Lutheran scored nine times in the top of the first, but couldn't hold on as Litchfield came from behind to defeat the Knights 12-11 in Litchfield Tuesday afternoon.

The Purple Panthers eventually cut the lead to 10-3 through four innings, but scored five times in the fifth and four more times in the sixth to go ahead 11-10; the Knights tied it in the top of the ninth before Litchfield won it in the bottom of the inning (the game was scheduled for nine innings).

Paul Kubicek and Eli Jacobs each had two hits for the Knights, with Kubicek getting three RBIs and a double; Reed Harmon had a hit and two RBIs, with John Hubbard had a hit and two RBIs and Chase Langendorf also had a hit; Jacobs and Mikey Coulson each had RBIs.

CARROLLTON 21, CAHOKIA 2 (4.5 INNINGS): Carrollton ran out to a 16-0 lead through two innings and ran out 21-2, four-and-a-half inning winners over Cahokia in Carrollton Tuesday.

Blake Struble was 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored; Gabe Jones 1-for-1 with a double and RBI; Cole Brannan 1-for-3 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored; Nathan Walker 1-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored; Kolton Bottom 1-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored; Jeremy Watson 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Ben DeWitt 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored; and Kyle Winters a RBI and run scored.

Jones went all five innings on the mound for the Hawks, giving up an earned run on two hits and striking out five.

JERSEY 2, TRIAD 1: Jacob Witt got out of a top-of-the-seventh jam after scoring what proved to be the winning run as Jersey downed Triad 2-1 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Jerseyville Tuesday.

Witt scored in the bottom of the fifth when he doubled, stole third and came home on a Dylan Wilfong RBI single, then struck out a Knight batter with runners on second and third before loading the bases on a walk but inducing a double play on a comebacker to end the game.

The Panthers went to 9-7 on the year, 1-0 in the MVC.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 3, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 0: Ashlin West scored twice in a two-minute stretch early in the first half and Jane Ann Crabtree also goaled as Edwardsville downed Belleville Althoff 3-0 in a non-conference match at Tiger Stadium Tuesday evening.

West scored in the 16th minute off a feed from Abby Crabtree, then scored in the 18th minute when Emma Sitton found her with a pass; Jane Ann Crabtree scored from a long free kick in the 32nd minute to close out the scoring.

The Tigers went to 10-2-1 on the year in closing out a home stand; the Crusaders fell to 5-4-1. EHS will play two matches in the Pepsi Showcase Showdown in Chicagoland this weekend; Friday evening's match is at DePaul University in Chicago and Saturday afternoon's match is in suburban Schaumburg.

BELLEVILLE WEST 3, GRANITE CITY 0: Taylor Mathenia scored twice and Amelia Coyne also goaled as Belleville West blanked Granite City 3-0 in a Southwestern Confernce match in Belleville Tuesday.

Mathenia got the first goal from a bad angle in the 49th minute after a scoreless first half, then scored again in the 64th minute and Coyne finished off the scoring in the 72nd minute to take the Maroons' record to 5-3-2 on the year; the Warriors fell to 3-3-3.

TRIAD 8, JERSEY 0: Triad got out to a 3-0 lead at the half and came away 8-0 winners over Jersey in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Jerseyville Tuesday.

The Knights fired 25 shots on goal, with the Panthers getting none. Jersey was whistled for six fouls and Triad one.

PANA 2, ROXANA 0: First-half goals from Katelin Weiderman and Jessica Swenny gave Pana a 2-0 win over Roxana in a South Central Conference match in Pana Tuesday.

The Shells fell to 6-3-1 on the year; the Panthers went to 9-1-1.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Seven different players – including five in the first half – gave Marquette Catholic a 7-0 non-conference win over East Alton-Wood River at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday.

Annabelle Copeland, Elisa Senno, Claire Dalton, Bailey Hartich, Adriana Schindler, Abby Simonds and Madi Conners all goaled for the Explorers.

TRENTON WESCLIN 10, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Metro East Lutheran remained winless on the season as the Knights dropped a 10-0 match to Trenton Wesclin Tuesday.

MEL fell to 0-9 on the year; the Warriors went to 9-3 with the win.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, EAST ST. LOUIS 11-10: Edwardsville went to 9-7 overall, 3-1 in the Southwestern Conference with a 25-11, 25-10 win over East St. Louis at Lucco-Jackson Gym Tuesday evening.

Bob Dresner had 14 points from serve for the Tigers, with Mike Horton adding 10 assists.

The Tigers travel to Alton for a 5:30 p.m. Thursday league match.

BELLEVILLE EAST SWEEPS ALTON: Alton traveled to Belleville East for a Southwestern Conference match against the Lancers and were swept Tuesday evening.

The Redbirds host Edwardsville in a league contest Thursday evening.

BOYS TENNIS

ALTON 8, COLLINSVILLE 1: Alton traveled to Collinsville for a Southwestern Conference maet Tuesday, the Redbirds taking all but one singles flight for an 8-1 win over the Kahoks.

Silas Chapman, Waker Moan, Adam Kane, Quinn Whitten and Ben Simansky won singles matches for the Redbirds (9-5 overall, 2-1 SWC); Eric Ferenbach/Joe Papin, Sam Kane/Whitten and Adam Kane?Moan all won doubles flights on the day.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, HILLSBORO 1: Marquette Catholic won all but one match on the day as the Explorers downed Hillsboro 8-1 Tuesday.

John Claywell, Daniel McCluskey, Joe Segneri, Peter Wendle and Alex Cousley all won singles flights for Marquette, with the doubles teams of Claywell/Segneri, McCluskey/Nathan Walters and Wendel/Cousley all took wins.

