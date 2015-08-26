BOYS GOLF

PIASA BIRDS FINISH SECOND IN TRIANGULAR: Reid Nixon shot a 11-over 47 a nd Collin Baumgartner had a 12-over 48 as Piasa Southwestern finished second in a triangular meet at Carlinville Country Club Tuesday.

The Piasa Birds shot a team 195 in the event, which Greenville won with a 160; the host Cavaliers took third with a 225.

Cole Pickett of Greenville shot a 2-over 38 on the par-36, 3,164-yard layout for the day's medalist honors.

BOYS SOCCER

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1, TRENTON WESCLIN 0: Cameron Foust got the only goal of the match as East Alton-Wood River held on to upend Trenton Wesclin 1-0 in the Oilers' season-opening match at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday.

Nick Barrett recorded the clean sheet for the Oilers while turning back five Warrior shots.

Article continues after sponsor message

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, LITCHFIELD 5: Piasa Southwestern bounced back from a season-opening loss to Carlinville to outscore Litchfield 7-5 Tuesday.

The Piasa Birds went to 1-1 on the season with the win.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 6, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1: Ben Mueth had a hat trick for Waterloo Gibault as the Hawks downed Metro East Lutheran 6-1 in an opening match of the Boys Metro Cup tournament at Southwestern Illinois College's Granite City campus.

Dalton Scace had two other goals for Gibault.

FREEBURG 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Trevor Panylk had the Eagles' only goal as Civic Memorial fell to Freeburg 5-1 in a Boys Metro Cup match at Southwestern Illinois College's Granite City campus Tuesday.

The Midgets held a 2-0 lead at the half and never looked back in getting the win. CM fell to 0-2 on the season.

If you have scores, game stats to report, e-mail news@riverbender.com

More like this: