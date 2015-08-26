Sports Roundup: Piasa Birds finish second in tri meet; East Alton-Wood River wins 1-0 in soccer
BOYS GOLF
PIASA BIRDS FINISH SECOND IN TRIANGULAR: Reid Nixon shot a 11-over 47 and Collin Baumgartner had a 12-over 48 as Piasa Southwestern finished second in a triangular meet at Carlinville Country Club Tuesday.
The Piasa Birds shot a team 195 in the event, which Greenville won with a 160; the host Cavaliers took third with a 225.
Cole Pickett of Greenville shot a 2-over 38 on the par-36, 3,164-yard layout for the day's medalist honors.
BOYS SOCCER
EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1, TRENTON WESCLIN 0: Cameron Foust got the only goal of the match as East Alton-Wood River held on to upend Trenton Wesclin 1-0 in the Oilers' season-opening match at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday.
Nick Barrett recorded the clean sheet for the Oilers while turning back five Warrior shots.
PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, LITCHFIELD 5: Piasa Southwestern bounced back from a season-opening loss to Carlinville to outscore Litchfield 7-5 Tuesday.
The Piasa Birds went to 1-1 on the season with the win.
WATERLOO GIBAULT 6, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1: Ben Mueth had a hat trick for Waterloo Gibault as the Hawks downed Metro East Lutheran 6-1 in an opening match of the Boys Metro Cup tournament at Southwestern Illinois College's Granite City campus.
Dalton Scace had two other goals for Gibault.
FREEBURG 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Trevor Panylk had the Eagles' only goal as Civic Memorial fell to Freeburg 5-1 in a Boys Metro Cup match at Southwestern Illinois College's Granite City campus Tuesday.
The Midgets held a 2-0 lead at the half and never looked back in getting the win. CM fell to 0-2 on the season.
