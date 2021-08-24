THURSDAY ROUNDUP

JERSEY 200, MASCOUTAH 200, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 232: Jersey's Bria Tuttle and Mascoutah's Sophia Florek shared medalist honors with each firing a 10-over-par 45 as the Panthers and Indians drew in a season-opening triangular meet with Gibault Thursday afternoon at West Lake Country Club.

Along with Tuttle's score, the Panthers got a 47 from Jerra LaPlant, Madi Darr came up with a 52, Emma Breitweiser carded a 56 and both Lindsey Duggan and Miranda Raymond each shot a 57.

Along with Florek's 45, Sydney Walter shot a 48 for the Indians, while Regan Masterson had a 51, Camryn Walter and Emily Reinneck both had a 56 and Kathryn Brock fired a 62.

The Hawks were led by Elana Oggero's 55, with Izzy Foutch having a 57, both Olivia Blaskiewicz and Lindsay Harget each shot a 60, Annie Alvarez carded a 62 and Mia Petruso came up with a 63.

Jersey's next meet will be against Carrollton on Aug. 25 at Lone Oak Golf Course.

MONDAY'S ROUNDUP

REGULAR SEASON

O'FALLON 2, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: In a season-opening match that started late because of thunderstorms that moved through the area, Marquette gave a very good accounting of themselves before conceding two second-half goals in a season opening defeat to O'Fallon at Gordon Moore Park.

Tyler Lunning scored 12 minutes from full time off a throw-in, and Carter Brechaud added the insurance goal in the 80th minute to give the Panthers all three points on the road.

O'Fallon starts off the season 1-0-0, while the Explorers are 0-1-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 5, ROXANA 0: At Freeburg, McGivney got braces (two goals) from both Aaron Broadwater and Patrick French in defeating Roxana in the season opener for both sides.

Daniel Gierer had the other goal for the Griffins, while Sean Vrenick assisted twice and Ethan Endress, French and Thomas Hyten also had assists in the match.

Noah Garner and Gierer shared the clean sheet in goal for McGivney.

The Griffins are now 1-0-0 and will next play Mt. Vernon at Mascoutah Thursday evening, while the Shells are 0-1-0 and will meet homestanding Columbia on Wednesday. Both matches kickoff at 6 p.m.

MASCOUTAH 6, ALTON 0: Caleb Slago had a hat trick, while Easton Barbeau, Nathan Hippard and Gavin Huff also found the back of the net as host Mascoutah won over Alton in the season opener for both teams in the Metro Cup.

The Indians scored three times in each half in going on to opening their 2021 account.

Jackson Daniels, Myles Etling, Jamil Green, Connor Randel and Slago all assisted for Mascoutah, while Oliver Hoybach made two saves in goal and shared the clean sheet with Mark Levrault.

The Indians are 1-0-0 and next play Springfield at home Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. The Redbirds are 0-1-0 and meet Civic Memorial in the second game of the evening at Mascoutah Wednesday at 8 p.m.

In the other two games of the evening, Althoff defeated Columbia 4-0, and Freeburg won over Marion 1-0.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS GOLF

QUINCY INVITATIONAL

REDBIRDS FINISH NINTH, TIGERS 12TH, KAHOKS 13TH IN QUINCY INVITATIONAL: The Alton High boys golf team placed ninth, while Edwardsville was 12th and Collinsville 13th in the 72nd annual Quincy Invitational tournament, played Saturday at the Westview Golf Course in Quincy.

Moline won the team title with a 397 score, with O'Fallon coming in second at 401, Springfield was third with a 402 score, the host Blue Devils were fourth at 403, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic was fifth with a 424, Chatham Glenwood came in sixth at 426, Jacksonville was seventh with a 435, the Quincy White team was eighth at 439, the Redbirds placed ninth with a 459 and Quincy Notre Dame Catholic rounded out the top ten with a 460.

Belleville East came in 11th with a 467, the Tigers were 12th with a 468, the Kahoks came in 13th with a score of 475, Centralia was 14th at 486, Rock Island finished 15th with a 489, Lincoln was 16th with a 514 score and the Quincy junior varsity was 17th at 547.

Brady Kaufmann of Jacksonville was the individual winner with an ever-par 71, Springfield's Jake Baldin was second with a 74, a five-way tie for third involved Peyton Woods of Springfield, Tommy Porter of Moline, O'Fallon's Caden Cannon, Aaron Rogers of Moline and Blake Arnold of Liberty, all shooting a 75, a pair of Quincy golfers, Brady Walker and Luke Mettemeyer, tied for eighth with a 76, and both Jake Herrin of Glenwood and Cameron Bergman of Quincy finished tied for 10th, with both shooting a 77.

Alex Siatos led the Redbirds with an 84, with both Charlie Coy and Alex Schmeider shooting a 92, Sam Otwell fired a 94 and Cooper Hagen had a 97.

Jack Geiser and Eli Vernins were the leaders for the Kahoks, with both shooting a 91, while Leighton Morris had a 93, Andrew Chi shot 97 and Nate Weil came up with a 103.

T.J. Thiems led the Tigers with an 88, while Joe Chiarodo had a 90, Mason Babington fired a 92. Andrew Hendrickson came up with a 98 and Jacoby Roberson shot an even 100.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS TENNIS

THREAT OF RAIN, STORMS FORCE CANCELLATION OF ANDY SIMPSON TOURNAMENT: A threat of rain and thunderstorms forecast for Saturday forced the cancellation of the Andy Simpson girls tennis doubles tournament, which was scheduled for the Alton High School and Lewis and Clark Community College tennis courts.

Forecasts for storms, starting at approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, along with travel concerns for some of the out-of-town teams expected to compete, caused the cancellation of the tournament. according to Alton High athletic director Chris Kusnerick.

The tournament will go on as scheduled in 2022, with the same format, teams and date. Included in the field along with the host Redbirds were Highland, Jersey, Collinsville, Greenville, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic, Rochester and Roxana.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

