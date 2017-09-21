GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 163, BELLEVILLE WEST 191: Paige Hamel turned in a 3-over 38 on the par-35 Orchards Golf Club in Belleville as Edwardsville defeated Belleville West 163-191 in a Southwestern Conference match Wednesday.

Addy Zellar shot a 4-over 39, Jessica Benson a 5-over 40 and Sydney Sahuri a 11-over 46; the Maroons were led by Cassidy Caliper's 7-over 42.

ALTON 177, GRANITE CITY 195: Morgan Bemis' 1-over 36 was good enough for medalist honors as Alton defeated Granite City 177-195 in a Southwestern Conference match at the par-35 Legacy Golf Course in Pontoon Beach Wednesday.

Claire Bunse and Aliana Kottabi each had 11-over 46s for the Redbirds while Paige Wittman had a 14-over 49; Megan Keel led the Warriors with a 10-over 45, while Lexi Schmidtke shot a 12-over 47, Caroline Reynolds a 14-over 49 and Payton Reeves a 15-over 50.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 201, TRIAD 227: Isabella Roberts' 9-over 45 on the par-36 Woodlands Golf Club course was good enough for medalist honors as Civic Memorial defeated Triad 201-227 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match Wednesday.

Carmen Phillips turned in a 13-over 49 for CM, Sophie Balgoue a 16-over 52 and Reagan Walters a 19-over 55; the Knights were led by Mikaela Maaske's 13-over 49 on the day.

BOYS GOLF

TIGERS GO UNBEATEN IN SWC: Edwardsville finished their Southwestern Conference schedule at 6-0 as the Tigers defeated O'Fallon and the Mississippi Valley Conference's Triad in a triangular meet at the par-36 Oak Brook course in Edwardsville Thursday.

The Tigers fired a team 156, while the Panthers had a team 167 and Knights a team 182 for the win. EHS' Ben Tyrell took the day's medalist honors with a 1-over 37, with Tanner White carding a 3-over 39 and Zach Trimpe and Lucas Verdun each firing 4-over 40s.

EHS hosts its Dick Gerber Invitaitonal tournament at Oak Brook Friday; play commences at 1 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 1, BAYLESS (MO.) 0: A 10th-minute goal from Joey Morrissey stood up as Alton defeated Bayless, Mo., 1-0 Wednesday evening in the St. Louis CYC/Bob Guelker Tournament's Sullivan Division. The Redbirds went to 9-4 on the year, while the Bronchos fell to 10-1-2.

The Redbirds finish group play at 7:45 p.m. today when they meet Northwest of House Springs, Mo., at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo., with a semifinal spot up for grabs. Semifinals in the division are set for Friday, with the final set for noon Saturday at Soccer Park.

WENTZVILLE (MO.) LIBERTY 4, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Marquette Catholic traveled to St. Charles County to meet Wentzville Liberty in their group-play finale in the St. Louis CYC/Bob Guelker Tournament's Sullivan Division Wednesday afternoon and saw their hopes to advance take a hit when the Eagles scored a 4-0 win. The Explorers went to 7-5-2 on the year, while the Eagles improved to 9-2.

Marquette is tied with crosstown rival Alton with nine points thus far in the tournament; teams get four points for a win, two points each for a draw and a bonus point for a shutout. Alton still has one more group match to play this evening.

Parker Freeman, Jack Kavanaugh, Casey Porter and Logan Travis had goals for Liberty while Lucas Mitchell got the clean sheet. Marquette's next scheduled game is at McGivney Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

COLUMBIA 3, TRIAD 1: Triad saw their hopes for advancing in the St. Louis CYC/Bob Guelker Tournament's Walsh Division vanish as Columbia defeated the Knights 3-1 at Columbia Wednesday night. The Knights fell to 6-9-1 on the year, while the Eagles improved to 15-0-2.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: A second-half goal from Eli Skubish was all McGivney Catholic needed to blank East Alton-Wood River 1-0 in a Wednesday match at Wood River Soccer Park. The Griffins improved to 8-7,, while the Oilers skidded to 6-9.

Jackson Poshadley recorded the clean sheet for the Griffins, who next take on Muphysboro at 11 a.m. Saturday at home; the Oilers meet Greenville in a 4:30 p.m. Monday match at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 1, GRANITE CITY 0: Jimmy Monken's second-half goal was enough to give Belleville Althoff a 1-0 win over Granite City at Gene Baker Field Wednesday evening; the Warriors fell to 1-9-1 on the year, while the Crusaders went to 6-6-1. Ethan Haege got the clean sheet for Althoff.

The Warriors host Waterloo Gibault at 6:30 p.m. this evening.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 23-13: Sophie Lorton had 11 points from serve and Emily McBride 10 as Hardin-Calhoun swept Griggsville-Perry in a WIVC match Wednesday evening. The Warriors went to 7-6 overall, 2-3 in the league.

Junie Zirkelbach and McBride had 15 assists each for the Warriors, with Jessica Oswald adding six points on servve, Zirkelbach and Holly Baalman had eight kills each and Sydney Baalman six kills, Holly Baalman three blocks and Alexis Klocke a block.

O'FALLON 25-25, GRANITE CITY 6-10: O'Fallon swept Granite City 25-6, 25-10 in a Southwestern Conference match at OTHS' Panther Dome Wednesday; the Warriors fell to 7-14-1 overall, 0-3 in the SWC, while the Panthers went to 15-2 and 2-0.

Donyal Garrett, Kasey Niedhardt and Lexi Short each had a point from serve, with Garrett and Short each acing; Garrett had five assists, Morgan Tanksley five kills and Garrett, Short and Lydia Sheridan having a block each. GCHS heads to Belleville West for a 4:30 p.m. match today.

