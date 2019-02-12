MVCHA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A

BETHALTO 6, ALTON 2: Nolan Kahl scored five goals, including a third period hat trick, to lead Bethalto to a 6-2 win over Alton and a series sweep of their Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 1A playoff in two straight games.

Hunter Stevens had the other goal for the Eagles, while Shawn Grizzle and Tristen Seymour scored for the Redbirds.

Bethalto advances to the best-of-three Class 1A final against Triad, who eliminated Edwardsville in the other semifinal series. Game one is set for Thursday at the McKendree Metro RecPlex in O’Fallon, with a 7:30 p.m. face-off. Game two will be played next Monday, Feb. 18, at the East Alton Ice Arena, starting at 7:30 p.m. If game three is needed, it’ll be Feb. 19 at East Alton, with a 7:15 p.m. start time.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA SECTIONALS

CLASS 2A AT RED BUD:

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 62, MCLEANSBORO HAMILTON COUNTY 57: Karinna Gall led Althoff with 17 points, and Anaya Davis added 15 as the Crusaders advanced to the Sweet Sixteen with a win over the Foxes.

Althoff goes to 21-9 and will play in the sectional final Thursday against Nashville, who defeated Harrisburg 44-34 in the first semifinal, in a 7 p.m. tip-off.

IHSA REGIONALS

CLASS 3A AT BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC

TRIAD 42, MASCOUTAH 30: Ali Barisch led Triad with 13 points, while Krista Cochran added six as the Knights advanced over Mascoutah.

Alanna Brooks led the Indians with 12 points, and Maya Singletary had five.

Triad is now 14-14 and advances to the semifinals, where they’ll play Highland on Wednesday evening. Tip-off time is set for 6 p.m.

Mascoutah ends its season at 4-23.

CLASS 4A AT O’FALLON

COLLINSVILLE 61, GRANITE CITY 24: Caite Knutson led Collinsville with 14 points, Bria King added 12 and Kristyn Mitchell had 11 as the Kahoks eliminated Granite City in the quarterfinals of the O’Fallon regional.

Collinsville goes to 15-12 and advances to play Springfield High in the semifinals Wednesday night, with a 7:30 p.m. tip. The Warriors end their season at 4-22.

REGULAR SEASON

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 53, WESTFAIR CHRISTIAN (JACKSONVILLE) 22: Ashtyn Wright led MVCS with 19 points, and Kseniya Hassenplug had 17 as the Warriors defeated Westfair Christian of Jacksonville on the road.

The Warriors are now 14-7 on the year.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRUSSELS 63, PLEASANT HILL 32: Darren Klaas led the way with 19 points, while Lucas Hoemmen added 12 in the Raiders’ third win of the season over Pleasant Hill at home.

The Wolves got off to a 17-10 lead after one, but Brussels rallied to take control in the second, and were never headed the rest of the way.

The Raiders go to 13-10 on the year, while Pleasant Hill Is now 0-20.

HARDIN CALHOUN 63, JACKSONVILLE ILLINOIS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 31: Drew Baalman was tops with 23 points, Ben Eberlin had 22 and Cory Baalman 12 as the Warriors defeated ISD at home.

Shannon McNeal led the Tigers with 12 points, while Jovany Carmona had eight.

Calhoun is now 17-10 on the year, while ISD is now 6-12.

WESTFAIR CHRISTIAN (JACKSONVILLE) 71, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 64: Tommy Kunz had a career-high 25 points, while Jonah Schell had 12 and both Noah Scroggins and Nathan Thompson added 10 in the Warriors’ loss to Westfair on the road.

Jaden Wheeler led Westfair with 22 points.

MVCS falls to 12-14 on the season.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

SUNDAY RESULT

ST. LOUIS 5, NASHVILLE 4 (OT): Vladimir Tarasenko recorded his fifth NHL hat trick, including the game-winner 16 seconds into overtime, as the St. Louis Blues swept a weekend home-and-home series with the Nashville Predators, winning 5-4 at Bridgestone Arena Sunday afternoon.

Tarasenko’s OT winner extended the Blues’ winning streak to six, the longest of the season thus far, and vaulted them into the first wild-card position in the standings, via a tie-breaker with Minnesota, and two points behind Dallas for third place in the Central Division. The top three in the division earn automatic playoff berths.

Alex Pietrangelo and Ryan Bozek also scored for the Blues, who got 40 saves from Jake Allen in goal. Viktor Arvidsson scored twice for the Predators, who also got goals from Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg. Juuse Saros had 24 saves for Nashville.

The Blues are now 27-22-5 on the year, and return home to Enterprise Center for a game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Face-off time is set for 7 p.m.

