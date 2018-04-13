WEDNESDAY

SOFTBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, ALTON 6: Hailey Edwards' two-run homer in the top of the seventh gave Piasa Southwestern a 7-6 win over Alton at Alton's grounds Wednesday afternoon; the Piasa Birds improved to 7-4 on the year, while the Redbirds fell to 5-5.

Edwards was 1-for-3 with the homer, three RBIs and a run scored for Southwestern on the day; Josie Bullion was 1-for-3 with a double and RBI, Molly Novack 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Bailee Nixon 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored to pace the Birds. Tami Wong went 1-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored for the Redbirds, with Ashlyn Betz 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Rachel McCoy 1-for-4 with a double and RBI to highlight the Redbird offense.

Nixon got the win, going the distance and dismissing four by strikeout; Abby Scyoc took the loss for Alton.

CARROLLTON 8, NORTH MAC 4: Carrollton scored three times each in the third anfourth innings to take an 8-4 win over North Mac at home Wednesday to move to 9-4 on the year.

Hannah Krumweide went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored for the Hawks, with Alexis Counts, Katie Heath and Emily Schmidt each having doubles on the day and Claire Williams going 3-for-4 with two runs scored to pace Carrollton. Marley Mullink went the distance in getting the win and struck out six.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6, CARLINVILLE 4: East Alton-Wood River got to a 5-1 lead on Carlinville and went on to defeat the Cavaliers 6-4 in Wood River Wednesday; the win sent the Oilers to 6-8 on the year, while the Cavaliers fell to 3-4.

Macy Flanagan, Peyton Young, Ashley Knight, Caitlin LeMond and Katie Booten each had hits for EAWR on the day, with Flanagan getting two RBIs and Morgan Moxey scoring two runs. Rebecca Null took the win, fanning four.

MASCOUTAH 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: A four-run sixth helped give Mascoutah a 4-2 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Civic Memorial at Bethalto Sports Complex Wednesday. The Eagles fell to 4-3 overall, 0-2 in the MVC, while the Indians improved to 9-3 on the year, 2-0 in the league.

ROXANA 12, BUNKER HILL 11: Roxana's three runs in the bottom of the seventhave the Shells a 12-11 win over Bunker Hill in Roxana Wednesday; Roxana improved to 4-7 on the year, while the Minutemaids fell to 4-4.

Phoebe Booher had a 4-for-4 day at bat with a double and homer, two RBIs and two runs scored; Olivia Stangler was 3-for-4 with a triple, Kiley Winfree 2-for-4 with a double and Abi Stahlhut 1-for-3 with a homer on the day for Roxana. Mallory Schwegel was 4-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Maids, with Alyssa Austill 1-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored on the day.

Booher got the win for Roxana, while Sydney Gresham took the loss for Bunker Hill.

TRIAD 6, JERSEY 2: Four runs in the third paced Triad to a 6-2 MVC win over Jersey in Troy Wednesday afternoon; the Knights went to 4-2 on the year, 2-0 in the league, while the Panthers tumbled to 2-9, 0-2.

Payton Bode was 2-for-3 for the Knights with a homer, RBI and two runs scored, with Kailey Daniel 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored; Shyla Schweppe and Liz Young also doubled for Triad on the day. Grace Sharich, Lauren Brown, Lauren Rexing and Peyton Tisdale each had doubles on the day for JCHS.

Young got the win for the Knights, while Claire Anderson took the loss for the Panthers.

GIRLS SOCCER

JERSEY 4, GILLESPIE 2: Sally Hudson had all four goals for Jersey as the Panthers downed Gillespie 4-2 in Gillespie Wednesday; the Panthers went to 2-8-1 on the year, while the Miners fell to 2-5-1.Hudson scored in the seventh, 50th, 72nd and 78th minutes for the Panthers to run out winners on the night. Katelyn Krueger had seven saves for Jersey, who next meet up with Civic Memorial in Bethalto at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

BASEBALL

CARLINVILLE 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 7: Carlinville scored five times in the fifth to take the lead on East Alton-Wood River and went on to defeat the Oilers 11-7 at Norris Dorsey Field Wednesday; the Oilers fell to 4-5 on the season.

The Cavaliers had gotten to a 6-0 lead in the second before the Oilers scored three in the bottom of the second and four in the third to take a 7-6 lead before Carlinville's five-run fifth gave them the lead for good. Ashton Murray was 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored for EAWR, with Gage Booten 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored, Jared Liley 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Zach Wells two runs scored. Wells took the loss, dismissing five Cavs by strikeout on the day.

MOUNT OLIVE 11, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1 (4.5 INNINGS): Mount Olive pitching gave up one hit to Metro East Lutheran as MEL dropped an 11-1 decision to the Wildcats on the road Wednesday; the Knights fell to 2-7 on the year.

Gabe Kerr had the only hit of the day for the Knights, with Nolan Gutjahr scoring the run and Eli Jacobs the day's RBI; Zach Kaplar struck out two in taking the loss.

COLLINSVILLE 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: Piasa Southwestern, down 4-0 in the seventh, scored twice in the top of the inning but the comeback fell short as the Birds dropped a 4-2 decision to Collinsville at Woodland Park/Arthur Fletcher Field Wednesday to fall to 3-9 on the year; the Kahoks improved to 7-3.

Eddie Bolin, Luke Golike and Ben Lowis each had two hits for Southwestern, with Bolin scoring a run; Brock Seymour was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Piasa's only runs of the day. Golike took the loss, striking out 1. The Birds next meet up with Carlinville at home at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

MASCOUTAH 14, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0 (5 INNINGS): Mascoutah scored seven times each in the second and third innings to take a 14-0, five-inning win over Civic Memorial at Bethalto Sports Complex Wednesday; the Eagles fell to 9-3 overall, 1-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, while the Indians went to 10-0 overall, 2-0 in the league.

Will Buhs, Hayden Sontag and Zach Vaughn all had hits for the Eagles on the day; Christian Stawar took the loss for CM, who next meets Alton at 4:15 p.m. Friday at Bethalto Sports Complex.

ROXANA 12, HARDIN-CALHOUN 0 (6 INNINGS): Roxana scored three times each in the first, fifth and sixth innings to take a 12-0, six-inning win over Hardin-Calhoun at Hardin Wednesday afternoon; the Shells improved to 2-7 on the year, while the Warriors fell to 6-6.

Christian Bertoletti went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Shells, with Brad Mott 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored and Austin Martin 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored to highlight Roxana's attack on the day; Ty Bick had two hits for the Warriors, with Connor Gilman getting the other hit on the day.

Gavin Huffman got the win for RHS, striking out six; A.J. Hillen took the loss for Calhoun, striking our four. The Shells host Staunton at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

TRIAD 3, JERSEY 1 (11 INNINGS): Triad scored twice in the top of the 11th to take a 3-1 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Jersey at Ken Schell Field Wednesday; the Knights went to 5-4 overall, 1-1 in the MVC while the Panthers fell to 4-4, 0-2 in the league.

Zach Kraable was 3-for-5 with a double for the Knights, with Travis Heilman 2-for-5, Josh Messenbrink 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored, Chase Bertlesman 1-for-1 with an RBI, Ethan Gratton 1-for-5 with a run scored and Matt Weis 1-for-3 with a double and run scored. John Collins went 1-for-4 with a double for JCHS, with Brett Tuttle 1-for-3 with an RBI and Logan Simpson a run scored.

Zach Krabel got the win for the Knights, striking out six, while John Fink took the loss, striking out two.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, VANDALIA 2: Brock Seymour gave up two earned runs and struck out nine as Piasa Southwestern defeated Vandalia 4-2 in a South Central Conference game Tuesday in Piasa; the Birds went to 3-9 on the season and 1-1 in the league.

Seymour also went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the game, while Eddie Bolin was 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored; Luke Golike was 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored for Piasa, Ryne Hanslow 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored and Jack Little had a run scored.

GILLESPIE 9, ROXANA 7: Gillespie's six-run fourth helped the Miners get past Roxana 9-7 in Roxana Tuesday afternoon; the Shells fell to 2-5 overall, 0-2 in the South Central Conference while the Miners went to 4-2 overall, 1-0 in the league.

Gavin Huffman was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored on the day, while Will Moore went 1-for-3 with a double, Brad Mott 1-for-1 with two runs scored, Tyler Svoboda 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored to highlight the Shell offense. Weston Renaud struck out two in taking the loss.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 4, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 1: Paityn Schneider had a pair of goals for Edwardsville as the Tigers defeated Belleville Althoff 4-1 in Belleville Tuesday night to take their mark for the year to 7-3-2 while sending the Crusaders to 8-1-2.

Hannah Bielicke and Ava Walls also goaled for the Tigers in the match, which was level at 1-1 at the half. Regan Windau tured back five Crusader shots in the match. Next up for the Tigers is a 6 p.m. April 19 match against Chatham Glenwood.

GRANITE CITY 0, BELLEVILLE WEST 0 (DRAW): Granite City went to Belleville West for a Tuesday night Southwestern Conference match, with the result being a scoreless draw. The Warriors went to 5-1-2 on the year, 0-0-1 in the SWC, while the Maroons went to 8-2-1, 1-1-1 in the league.

Viktoria Johnson and Bailey Redden each had the clean sheet for their teams.

MONDAY

BASEBALL

GRANITE CITY 10, ALTON 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Cameron Hibbets threw a five-inning no-hitter Tuesday as Granite City blanked Alton 10-0 in four-and-a-half innings at Granite City's Babe Champion Field; the Redbirds fell to 5-3 on the year, 0-2 in the Southwestern Conference, while the Warriors went to 4-7 overall, 1-3 in the league.

Hibbets was also 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for GCHS while striking out eight on the day in getting the win. Austin Bonvicino was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Brennan Haddix 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Freddie Edwards 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Drew Wielgus 3-for-3 with a run scored, Landon Barton 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Bennett Smallie 2-for-3 with an RBI to highlight the Warrior attack.

Adam Stlts took the loss for Alton.

EDWARDSVILLE 11, BELLEVILLE WEST 9: Grant Schaefer struck out four in getting the win as Edwardsville got past Belleville West 11-9 in a Southwestern Conference clash in Belleville Tuesday; The Tigers improved to 9-2 overall, 3-0 in the SWC, while the Maroons fell to 5-8 on the year, 1-3 in the league.

Jack Cooper went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored on the day, with Josh Ohl 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Ben Basarich 1-for-3 with a double and RBI, Blake Burris 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Cole Hampton 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Reid Hendrickson 1-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Drake Westcott 1-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored to highlight the EHS attack.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7: Civic Memorial scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-7 win over Marquette Catholic in a Tuesday afternoon game at Bethalto Sports Complex; the Eagles improved to 9-2 on the year, while the Explorers fell to 8-3.

Ethan Kopsie led Marquette with a 2-for-4 day with a double, triple and two RBIs, followed by a 2-for-4 day from Kaleb Ware with an RBI, Kyle Begen 1-for-2 with a double and run scored, Will Hurst 1-for-2 with an RBI and run scored and Garrett Weiner 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored. CM was led by Nick Walker's 3-for-4 daywith three RBIs and a run scored, Spencer Powell 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored, Bryce Zupan 2-for-4 with three runs scored and Hayden Sontag 1-for-2 with a triple, RBI and run scored.

Chandler Powell got the win for the Eagles, while Luke Simmons took the loss; Marquette next takes on Collinsville at 7 p.m. Friday at Rent One Ballpark in Marion (home of the Frontier League's Southern Illinois Miners).

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 12, BRUSSELS 6: Hunter Hill struck out nine batters in 5.2 innings as East Alton-Wood River defeated Brussels 12-6 Tuesday at Norris Dorsey Field; the Oilers improved to 4-4 on the year with the win.

Jacob Cross led EAWR with a 2-for-3 day with a triple, RBI and three runs scored, with Jared Liley 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, Zack Wells 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Lucas Westbrook 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Hall dismissed nine by strikeout to get the win.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 15, NORTH GREENE 0 (5 INNINGS): Jonny Laing led the way for Hardin-Calhoun with a 3-for-4 day with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored as Hardin-Calhoun short-gamed North Greene 15-0 in five innings in White Hall Tuesday. The Warriors went to 6-5 overall on the year.Ty Bick went 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Trenton Buchanan 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored, Connor Gilman 1-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored, Corey Nelson 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Blake Schumann 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored and Chandler Sievers 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored to highlight the day for the Warriors.

Drew Baalman fanned 10 to get the win,

SOFTBALL

ALTON 12, GRANITE CITY 8: Abby Scyoc went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored while striking out two as Alton defeated Granite City 12-8 in Alton Tuesday afternoon; the Redbirds went to 5-4 on the year, 2-2 in the Southwestern Conference, while Granite fell to 0-6 overall, 0-3 in the league.

Rachel McCoy was 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored while Abby Sullvan was 2-for-4 with five RBIs and a run scored, Tami Wong 2-for-4 with three runs scored, Ashlyn Betz 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored and Miranda Hudson 1-for-4 with a run scored on the day.

Alyson Haegele fanned two in getting the win.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 14, VANDALIA 2 (4.5 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern jumped to a 12-0 lead through three innings and never looked back as the Birds defeated Vandalia 14-2 in four-and-a-half innings at home Tuesday to go to 6-4 on the year.

Hailey Edwards went 1-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored, with Bri Rolloff 3-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and four runs scored, Sydney Baugartner 2-for-4 with a double and triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, Mayci Wilderman 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored, Molly Novack 3-for-4 wit two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored and Megan Bailey 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.

Bailee Nixon got the win for Southwestern, striking out five.

GILLESPIE 6, ROXANA 2: Roxana went to Gillespie for a Tuesday game and dropped a 6-2 decision to the Miners; the Shells fell to 3-7 on the year, while Gillespie improved to 7-2.

Madison Klaas, Abi Stahlhut and Olivia Stangler each had two hits for the Shells, with Stahlhut driving in two runs and scoring one while Taylor Nolan had the only other Shell hit. Phoebe Booher took the loss, striking out one.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 11, BRUSSELS 0 (6 INNINGS): East Alton-Wood River snapped a long losing streak with an 11-0, six-inning win over Brussels at home Tuesday to improve to 5-8 on the year.

Macy Flanagan went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the Oilers, with Peyton Young 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a RBI and Rebecca Null 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored to highlight the Oiler offense on the day; Null struck out 10 to get the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Emma Anslem had a hat trick as Marquette Catholic threw a 5-0 shutout on East Alton-Wood River Tuesday at Gordon Moore Park; the Explorers went to 6-4-1 on the year while the Oilers fell to 2-7-0.

Ellie Jacobs and Madelyn Smith had the other goals for MCHS on the day; Lauren Fischer recorded the clean sheet for Marquette; Emily Sidwell took the loss in goal for EAWR.

TRIAD 4, JERSEY 0: Triad scored twice in each half to defeat Jersey in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Jerseyville Tuesday; the Knights went to 7-2-2 overall, 5-0 in the MVC, while the Panthers fell to 1-8-1 overall, 0-4 in the leagu

Katelyn Krueger saved 16 Knight shots on the evening, taking the loss.

