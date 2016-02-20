METRO EAST LUTHERAN 61, MOUNT OLIVE 42: Metro East Lutheran honored seniors Teddy Fifer, Jason Johnson, Anthony Spiller and Elijah Culbert in a pre-game Senior Night ceremony before the Knights went on to down Mount Olive 61-42 at Hooks Gym Friday night. The win left MEL unbeaten in their building with a home mark of 10-0.

The game was also the regular-season finale for both schools, who enter into next week's IHSA Class 1A regional tournaments.

Johnson had 16 points for the Knights (24-5 overall, 3-1 Prairie State Conference), with Kenrique Brown scoring 10.

BELLEVILLE EAST 79, GRANITE CITY 78 (OT): Kenny Berry hit a shot with two seconds left to force overtime, but Granite City dropped a 79-78 decision to Belleville East on the road Friday night.

Berry’s game-tying score capped a 10-point Warrior run that sent the game to an extra session, but Javon Pickett had 36 points for the Lancers as East went to 16-9 overall, 7-5 in the league; the Warriors fell to 13-12 overall, 6-6 in the SWC.

EnRico Sylvester had 15 points for East, with Drew Millas adding 14. Tra Allen led Granite with 28 points, with Berry adding 17 and Torrey Deal picking up 13.

The Warriors close out the regular season this coming week with East St. Louis at home Tuesday and at Belleville West Friday.

HIGHLAND 42, JERSEY 38: Zac Ridenhour’s 20 point-game wasn’t enough as

Jersey dropped a 42-38 Mississippi Valley Conference decision to Highland Friday night at home.

The Bulldogs took a 21-15 lead at halftime before a Senior Night audience in Jerseyville, but the Panthers grabbed a 24-21 lead at three-quarter time, only to see Highland rally for the win in the final quarter.

Drake Kanallakan had 10 points for the Panthers.

The Panthers close out the regular season on the road this week, traveling to Waterloo Tuesday and Mascoutah Friday before beginning the IHSA Class 3A playoffs the following week.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 74, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 51: Mitch Bick had 20 points as Hardin-Calhoun closed out its regular-season schedule with a 74-51 win over Griggsville-Perry on the road Friday night.

Griggsville got out to a 19-13 quarter-time lead, but the Warriors cut the deficit to 35-34 at the long break before going on a 42-point second-half tear to run out winners.

Blake Booth had 19 points for the Warriors (17-7 overall, 8-2 Western Illinois Valley Conference), with Damian Pohlman adding 15. Steinbreaker led Griggsville with 21 points, including five three-balls, and Smith added 11.

The Warriors open IHSA Class 1A Greenfield Regional competition with a match against Pleasant Hill at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

PANA 67, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 55: Collin Baumgartner’s 22 points wasn’t quite enough as Piasa Southwestern dropped a 67-55 South Central Conference decision to Pana on the road Friday night.

The Panthers got out to a 31-27 lead at the long break and managed to hold off the Piasa Birds in the second half to emerge winners.

Cayden Heyen had 14 points for the Birds, with Justin Bailey adding 10.

Southwestern takes on Staunton at 7 p.m. Monday in the opening round of the IHSA Class 2A Trenton Wesclin Regional.

