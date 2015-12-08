GIRLS BASKETBALL

NOKOMIS 37, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 34: Metro East Lutheran lost the Prairie State Conference girls basketball opener at Edwardsville's Hooks Gym Monday, MEL dropping a 37-34 decision to Nokomis.

The Knights went 12-for-37 from the floor as they fell to 3-4 overall, 0-1 in the PSC. The Redskins went to 3-5 overall, 1-1 in the league.

Karly Schley led the Knights with 10 points, with Audrey Paitz adding nine and Ellen Schulte and Abby Yurchuk six each. Nokomis was led by Autumn Boliard's 14 points.

MADISON 42, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 34: East Alton-Wood River's girls basketball team dropped a 42-34 non-conference decision to Madison at Memorial Gym.

The Trojans ran out to a 23-11 lead with a 17-point second quarter and ran out winners.

Courtney Beneke had 15 points to lead the Oilers, with Becca Renken adding six. The Trojans were led by Tamara Anderson's 16 points.

The Oilers travel to Mount Olive for a Prairie State Conference game against the Wildcats Wednesday night, then play at Dupo Thursday.

HIGHLAND 73, JERSEY 59: Mackenzie Thurston had a huge night for Jersey, but Highland's balanced attack handed the Panthers a 73-59 Mississippi Valley Conference loss at home Monday night.

Thurston had 32 points for Jersey (4-3 overall, 1-2 MVC), with Lauren Davis scoring 14 for the Panthers.

The Bulldogs (4-3 overall, 1-1 MVC) were led by Alex LaPorta with 18 points, with Amanda Ponce scoring 16 and Madison Wellen 15.

Jersey hosts Marquette Catholic in a non-conference clash Thursday night.

ROXANA 46, STAUNTON 23: Roxana jumped out to a 22-14 halftime lead and ran out winners over Staunton in a South Central Conference game Monday, the Shells taking a 46-23 win over the Bulldogs in Staunton.

Sara Kreutztrager and Abby Palen led the way for the Shells (4-3 overall, 1-1 SCC) with 13 points each; Hannah Rexford had a 12-point game for RHS.

The Shells host Litchfield in a SCC clash Thursday night.

HILLSBORO 69, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 27: Marquette Catholic dropped its sixth game in a row Monday night, the Explorers falling to Hillsboro 69-27 on the road.

The Explorers, now 2-8 on the year, host Jersey in a non-conference clash at home Thursday.

MVCHA HOCKEY

O'FALLON 8, BETHALTO 0: An 11-penalty night for Bethalto didn't make their Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game against O'Fallon an easy one, the Eagles dropping a 8-0 decision to the Panthers at East Alton Ice Arena Monday.

In addition to losing the game, the Eagles lost Anthony Russo and Justin Wendle to game misconducts in the third period. Under MVCHA rules, the two will not be available for Bethalto's Tuesday night clash against Alton at East Alton.

The Eagles (4-5) gave up four power-play goals to the Panthers.

Bethalto takes on Triad at East Alton this coming Monday.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5, COLLINSVILLE 4: A four-goal second-period blitz helped East Alton-Wood River to a 5-4 Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association win over Collinsville at Granite City’s Wilson Park Ice Rink Monday.

The Oilers meet up with Belleville at East Alton Ice Arena Tuesday.

BOYS BOWLING

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2,857, ALTON 2,708: Piasa Southwestern defeated Alton in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference inter-divisional match at Bowl Haven in Alton Monday, the Piasa Birds defeating the Redbirds 2,857-2,708.

Matt Fritz had the Redbirds’ high series for the day, rolling a 611; Tyler Stevenson had a 595 set for Alton.

The Redbirds take on Edwardsville in a SIHSBA Southwestern Division clash at Edison’s Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville Wednesday.

GIRLS BOWLING

ALTON 2,598, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2,066: Alton’s Eryka Graham and Ashley Heistand followed up on their 1-2 finish in Saturday’s Abe Lincoln Invitational tournament in Springfield with the two top series of the day as the Redbirds scored a 2,598-2,066 win over the Piasa Birds in an inter-divisional Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference match at Bowl Haven in Alton Monday.

Graham, who finished second in Springfield, rolled a 593 series, while Heistand, who won the individual crown, bowled a 586 set. Claire Gorman had a 505 series for Alton.

The Redbirds meet Edwardsville Wednesday afternoon at Edison’s Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville in a Southwestern division meet.

