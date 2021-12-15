TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 72, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 45: Metro-East led from the opening tip in winning at Southwestern's gym.

The Knights led 19-15, 44-24 and 59-40 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Piasa Birds 13-5 in the final quarter.

Carson Cooley led Southwestern with 20 points, while Lane Gage and Hank Bouillon both had six points, Greyson Brewer scored five points and both Rocky Darr and David Watkins each had four points.

Metro-East is now 6-3, while the Birds go to 3-4.

COLLINSVILLE 52, GRANITE CITY 43: Collinsville rallied from a first quarter deficit to pull away and win on the road at Granite City's Memorial Gym.

The Warriors led after the first quarter 10-7, but the Kahoks rallied to take a 22-20 lead at halftime, then expanded it to 40-30 after three quarters, with Granite outscoring Collinsville in the final period 13-12.

Devin Davis led the Kahoks with 19 points, while Jake Wilkinson added 13 points, Matt Clark, Deante Franklin and Adam Rimar all had five points, Tray Swygeart had three points and Nick Horras added two points.

Collinsville improves to 4-3, while the Warriors are now 5-4.

WEST CENTRAL 62, CALHOUN 31

Calhoun 11 5 11 4 31

West Central 22 14 24 2 62

Scoring

Calhoun - Logan Tepen 1, Chase Caselton 4, Nick Baalman 1, Cole Lorsbach 15, Bryce Eilerman 4, Tyler Kinder 2, Broday Caselton 2, Conner Longnecker 2

Article continues after sponsor message

West Cental - Mast 10, Brown 13, Hartley 7, Barnett 6, Evans 21, Little 1, Hoots 2, Meyer 2

3 pointers

Calhoun 4 (Cole Lorsbach 3, Chase Caselton 1)

West Central 12 ( Evans 4, Brown 3, Mast 2, Hartley 2)

Fouls

Calhoun 12

West Central 15

Calhoun record 3-3 (0-1)

In other games played on Tuesday, St. Louis Priory Catholic defeated Marquette Catholic 46-38 and Breese Central won at home over Civic Memorial 68-27. The game between Roxana and Father McGivney Catholic, scheduled for the McGivney gym, was postponed.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 70, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 64: In a high-scoring affair at the East Side gym, East St. Louis held off Marquette in a back-and-forth contest.

The Flyers led after the first quarter 21-19, with the Explorers taking a 37-35 lead at halftime, then held a slim 53-52 lead after three quarters, with East Side outscoring Marquette 18-11 in the final quarter to take the win.

Jazmine Young led the Flyers with 26 points, while Shakara McCline added 24 points, Janiyah Brown had 10 points, Ryale Mosley and Lamyjah Suggs had four points each and Alicia Cross had two points.

Chloe White led the Explorers with 28 points, while Alyssa Powell had 20 points, Jillian Nelson came up with six points, Nia Ballinger and Laura Hewitt had three points each and Megan Meyer and Abby Williams both scored two points apiece.

East St. Louis is now 3-4, while Marquette falls to 6-5.

In the Waterloo Gibault Catholic tournament on Tuesday, Red Bud defeated Metro-East Lutheran 34-14.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: