McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, ATHENS 0: Eli Skubish scored both goals as McGivney Catholic moved into Thursday's Carlinville Tournament final against Jersey with a 2-0 win over Athens.

The Griffins went to 4-1 on the year with the win.

Alex Loeffler and Jackson Podshadley shared the clean sheet for McGivney.

REGULAR SEASON

WATERLOO 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Justin Kohler had three goals as Waterloo defeated Civic Memorial 7-1 Monday in the Mississippi Valley Conference opener for both schools at Bethalto Sports Complex.

The Eagles fell to 2-3 overall on the season.

CM's only goal came from Mikey Stevenson.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, MULBERRY GROVE 11-19: Claire McKee led the way with 10 assists, two aces on serve and three kills as McGivney Catholic swept Mulberry Grove 25-11, 25-19 in Mulberry Grove Monday night.

The Griffins went to 3-4 on the year with the win.

Madison Webb had three kills for the Griffins, while Mariah Starnes contributed a kill and a service ace, Caitlyn Pendall three assists and five aces and Emma Diest six kills on the night.

GIRLS TENNIS

ROXANA 5, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Roxana topped Marquette Catholic 5-1 in a girls tennis match Monday at Roxana.

Roxana wins came from Sara Kreutztrager, Lauren Gogen, Abby Gogen, Delaney Tyler and Jessica Levan. Shelby Jones had the one win of the day for Marquette Catholic. Jones defeated Haley Milazzo 6-1, 6-2

Showers that passed through the area after singles play finished kept the doubles matches from being played.

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 166, COLLINSVILLE 205: Jessica Benson fired a 4-over 40 to help Edwardsville to a 166-205 win over Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference meet at Edwardsville's Oak Brook Golf Club's east course, a par-36, 5,065-yard layout.

Paige Hamel added a 5-over 41 for the Tigers; she was followed by Addy Zellar's 6-over 42 and Meara Schaefer and Sydney Sahuri, who fired equal 7-over 43s on the day.

Edwardsville returns to the links for a Sept. 6 league meet with Alton on the road.

