IHSA BOYS SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP

CLASS 2A JACKSONVILLE REGIONAL

MARQUETTE 1, JACKSONVILLE 0: A Zach Weinman goal at the hour was enough to send Marquette to Friday night's IHSA Class 2A Jacksonville Regional final as the Explorers defeated the host Crimsons 1-0 Tuesday.

The Explorers will take on Chatham Glenwood, 11-0 winners over Taylorville in Tuesday's other semifinal, at 6 p.m. Friday with a berth in next week's Columbia Sectional against the Columbia Regional champion, either the host Eagles or Marion.

The Explorers went to 12-6-4 on the year with the win; the Crimsons were eliminated at 13-9.

CLASS 3A QUINCY REGIONAL

QUINCY 3, ALTON 1: A Brayden Nokes hat trick helped Quincy eliminate Alton 3-1 in a semifinal match of the IHSA Class 3A Quincy Regional at Quincy's Flinn Stadium Tuesday evening.

Matt Bauer scored in the 72nd minute for the Redbirds, but AHS could not get closer and dropped their sixth straight match to end the season; the Redbirds finished at 9-10-3, while the Blue Devils went to 15-4-2.

COLLINSVILLE 4, GRANITE CITY 0: Three second-half goals helped Collinsville to a 4-0 win over Granite City in an IHSA Class 3A Quincy Regional semifinal match at Kahok Stadium Tuesday evening.

Erik Tejada opened the scoring in the 40th minute, with the Kahoks closing out Granite on goals from Logan Whitehead, John Wobbe and Clay Hartman in the second half.

The Warriors were eliminated with a 3-15-3 mark, while the Kahoks advanced with a 18-4-1 record.

