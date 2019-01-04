THURSDAY, JANUARY 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 51, NOKOMIS 19: Kamryn Fandrey had 16 points and Adrenna Snipes added 13 in the Explorers’ win over Nokomis Thursday night.

Marquette had little trouble getting the win, as they lead 14-4 after one and 26-12 at halftime in coasting to the win.

The Explorers advance to 13-6 on the year, while the Redskins are now 2-13.

CARLINVILLE 36, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 31: Rachel Olroyd connected for 12 points while Corinne Stewart added on 11 as the Cavaliers defeated Southwestern at home

Rylee Smith led the Piasa Birds with 12 points, and Josie Boulion had nine.

The Cavvies are now 14-1, while Southwestern falls to 14-4 on the year.

BELLEVILLE WEST 57, ALTON 51: Jayla Fox led the Redbirds with nine points, while three players – Deja Carter, Ivoree Lacey and Laila McNeal – all had eight as the Redbirds fell just short against Belleville West.

Shanaia Nunn led the Maroons with 23 points, while Myana Lampley added 10.

The Maroons advance to 8-9, while the Redbirds are now 4-10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

PAYSON-SEYMORE 69, HARDIN CALHOUN 57: Ben Eberlin led the way with 18 points, while Drew Baalman and Corey Nelson each added 13 in the Warriors loss to Payson-Seymore Thursday night.

Payson outscored the Warriors 33-15 in the middle two quarters to help gain the win.

Calhoun fall to 8-3 on the season.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 5, WASHINGTON 2: Oskar Sundqvist’s second period goal proved to be the winner as the St. Louis Blues won for the third time in their last five games with a 5-2 win over the defending Stanley Cup champions Washington Capitals Thursday night at Enterprise Center.

Capitals’ captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season in the second period to give the Washington a 2-1 lead, becoming the second player in NHL history to score at least 30 goals in his first 14 seasons, joining Mike Gartner of the Caps, Minnesota North Stars, New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs in his accomplishment.

Brett Connolly had the other goal for Washington, while Robert Thomas, Colton Parayko, Alex Pietrangelo and Ryan Bozak had the other goals for the Blues.

Jake Allen made 23 saves for the Blues, while Braden Holtby stopped 37 shots.

The Blues played without star forward Vladimir Tarasenko due to illness

The Blues, who improve to 16-18-4. host the New York Islanders Saturday night at Enterprise Center. Face-off time is 7 p.m.

