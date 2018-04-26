BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, ROXANA 0: Jayce Maag led the way for Marquette Catholic with a 3-for-4 performance from the plate with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored as the Explorers blanked Roxana 9-0 in Roxana Wednesday; MCHS went to 14-5 on the year while the Shells fell to 2-12.

Kyle Begnel was 2-for-4 with a double for Marquette while Sam Cogan was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Matt Lehr 1-for-4 with a double and run scored and Garrett Weiner was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored to highlight the day for the Explorers; Brayden Davis had two hits for the Shells and Will Moore had the other hit on the day.

Nick Hemann got the win for Marquette, striking out nine, while Brad Mott took the loss, fanning three. Marquette next meets up with Williamsville on the road at 4:30 p.m. today while Roxana hosts Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

BRUSSELS 12, HARDIN-CALHOUN 8: Brussels held off Hardin-Calhoun in a back-and-forth game in Brussels Wednesday, the Raiders defeating the Warriors 12-8; the Warriors fell to 9-12 on the year.

Ty Bick went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, Jonny Laing 2-for-4 with a homer and double, Chandler Sievers 2-for-4 with a double, A.J. Hillen 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBIs and Drew Baalman 2-for-4; Willman was 3-for-4 with a homer, double and two RBIs for the Raiders, Kiel 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, LaMarsh 1-for-1 with two RBIs, Rose 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Casey 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Snyders 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs.

Willman got the win for Brussels, fanning six in 5.1 innings while Blake Schumann took the loss. The Warriors are at Carrollton at 4:30 p.m. today.

TRIAD 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Mack Langdon and Zach Kraabel teamed up for a no-hitter as Triad defeated Civic Memorial 3-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Troy Wednesday afternoon. The Knights improved to 12-7 overall, 4-2 in the MVC while CM fell to 12-5, 3-2 in the league.

Langdon was 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored while Kraabel had the other Triad run scored; Ethan Gratton was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Hunter Boyd 1-for-3 with an RBI; Langdon was credited with the win, fanning five, while Geoff Withers took the loss for the Eagles, striking out five.

Next up for Triad is a 4:30 p.m. game today against Breese Mater Dei while the Eagles host Waterloo Gibault at 4:15 p.m. today.

VALMEYER 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Valmeyer got the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as the Pirates upended East Alton-Wood River 3-2 in Valmeyer Wednesday; the Oilers fell to 6-9-1 on the year.

Ashton Murray was 2-for-3 with a double and run scored for EAWR, with Luke Westbrook 1-for-2 with a run scored and Tyler Hamby 1-for-2 with an RBI; Gage Booten had an RBI for the Oilers on the day. Jake Wells took the loss; EAWR is at Gillespie at 4:15 p.m. today.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 18, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 (3 INNINGS): Alton got out of the gates quickly and defeated Metro East Lutheran 18-0 in three innings in Alton Wednesday; the Redbirds went to 10-11 on the year.

Lynna Fischer was 4-for-4 for the Redbirds with two RBIs and a run scored, with Ashlyn Betz 3-for-4 with two triples and a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, Miranda Hudson 3-for-4 with a double and triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, Rachel McCoy 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Abby Sullivan 2-for-2 with two runs scored, Tami Wong 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored to highlight the Redbird offense.

Alyson Haegele got the win, fanning six.

HIGHLAND 10, JERSEY 1: Highland pitching kept Jersey to three hits as the Bulldogs took a 10-1 win over the Panthers in Highland Wednesday; the Panthers fell to 6-11 overall, 1-4 in the Mississippi Valley Conference while the Bulldogs went to 10-3 overall, 5-0 in the league.

Lauren Brown, Maddie Droege and Erika Storey had hits on the day for JCHS, with Storey doubling and scoring the only run; Peyton Tisdale had the RBI on the day. Storey took the loss in the circle for the Panthers.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 17, NOKOMIS 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Marquette Catholic scored all their runs in the third and fourth to defeat Nokomis 17-0 in four-and-a-half innings in a Prairie State Conference game at Gordon Moore Park Wednesday; the Explorers went to 19-1 on the year.

Tess Eberlin went 3-for-4 with two homers, four RBIs and three runs scored, with Taylor Whitehead 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored, Jada Johnson 2-for-4 with a triple, Meghan Schorman 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Grace Frost 1-for-3 with a double and RBI to highlight the day for the Explorers. Schorman struck out 10 in getting the win.

