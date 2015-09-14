GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE TAKES SECOND: Marquette finished second in Saturday's Marquette/East Alton-Wood River volleyball tournament, falling to Trenton Wesclin 25-22, 23-25, 15-2 in the final.

Matches were held at both Marquette and EA-WR.

The Explorers opened with a 25-16, 25-22 win over Litchfield. Anna Daughtery had six kills for Marquette and added three aces, along with Kate Cogan. Karoline Lauritzen had nine points, Katie Gierer and Marissa Nosco 10 digs each, Nosco had 15 assists and Michelle Cameron and Regina Guehlstorf had two blocks each.

Marquette then advanced to the final with a 25-17, 25-23 win over Springfield Lanphier. Daughtery had nine kills, Cameron and Cogan had two aces each, Cameron had nine points off serve, Gierer had 11 digs, Nosco added 14 assists and Cameron had four blocks.

Daughtery had five kills against Wesclin, with Cogan having an ace, Nosco nine digs and 12 assists, Cameron five blocks and Cogan and Guehlstorf six points each.

Cameron and Nosco represented the Explorers on the all-tournament team.

EDWARDSVILLE SECOND IN EFFINGHAM: Edwardsville's girls volleyball team went 3-2 on the weekend in the Crossroads Classic in Effingham, finishing second in the tournament's silver bracket.

The Tigers opened play on Friday with a 25-14, 25-10 win over Tri-County of Kansas, Ill., located near the Charleston-Mattoon area, then was defeated by St. Pius X of Festus, Mo., one of the top larger-school teams in Missouri, by the score of 25-18, 25-15; St. Pius finished third in last year's Missouri Class 3 state tournament.

Saturday play began with the Tigers upending Belleville Althoff 25-12, 25-20; Kate Martin and Rachel Pranger had 10 kills each in the match, with Rachel Verdun adding in 13 points off serve. Edwardsville's semifinal match against Indianapolis Bishop Chatard was a bit tougher, the Tigers prevailing 18-25, 25-10, 15-8, with Martin and Pranger ending up with seven kills each, Martin contributing 10 points off serve and Annie Ellis getting three blocks.

EHS faced Chicago-area school Glenbard West in the bracket final and lost 25-18, 25-17; Martin had eight kills and Pranger seven, with Verdun adding 19 assists and Megan Woll 14 digs.

MEL WINLESS AT MASCOUTAH: Metro East Lutheran's girls volleyball team went winless Saturday in the Mascoutah Invitational tournament.

The Knights opened play by dropping a 25-13, 25-12 decision to Columbia, then fell to the host Indians 25-12, 25-15. Freeburg – who went on to win the tournament – then defeated MEL 25-18, 25-9 before Centralia handed the Knights a 25-22, 10-25, 15-6 loss before Murphysboro downed MEL 25-16, 25-23.

The Knights travel to Waterloo Gibault for a 7 p.m. Wednesday match.

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

AREA TEAMS TAKE PART IN PEORIA: Several area cross-country teams traveled to Detwiler Park in Peoria – site of the IHSA state meet in November – for Saturday's First to the Finish Invitational meet, hosted by Peoria Woodruff.

Edwardsville's girls team finished 16th in a field of 37 teams in the Class 3A division of the meet, scoring 437 points, while the Tiger boys took 35th of 45 teams with 974 points. Granite City also took part but did not have enough runners for a team score.

In Class 1A, Roxana's boys finished 30th and Metro East Lutheran-Madison's boys were 33rd of a 50-team field while the MEL-Madison girls did not have enough runners for a team score. The Shell boys scored 703 points and the Knights had 847 points. In Class 2A competition, Roxana's girls finished 39th of 58 teams with 1,043 points and Jersey took 54th with 1,449 points; on the boys side, Jersey was 21st of 59 teams with 592 points. Ben Flowers placed fifth overall for Jersey in the race in a school record time of 14:53.

The top runners on the day for the Tigers were Maddie Miller, 62nd of 326 runners in 18:39.2, and Frankie Romano, 161st of 405 runners, in 16:18.8. Granite City's Will O'Keefe was 47th in 15:26.4 and Kori Nesbit was 191st in 20:00.5. For Roxana, their top runners were Kyrston Scifres, 116th of 655 in 19:53.3 and James Henseler, 109th of 500 in 17:47.3. MEL-Madison's top runners were Javon Watkins, 73rd of 500 in 17:27.2 and Kristina Robinson, 315th of 348 in 28:20.7. The top Jersey girl was Kiara Chapman, 246th of 655 in 21:27.4.

Team champions on the day were LaGrange-Lyons (boys 3A), Yorkville (girls 3A), Grayslake Central (boys 2A), Dunlap (girls 2A), Elmwood-Brimfield (boys 1A) and Urbana University (girls 1A).

BOYS GOLF

TIGERS TAKE THIRD IN MATTOON: Edwardsville's boys golf team traveled to Mattoon over the weekend and took third in the Mattoon Invitational golf tournament.

The two-day event was played on two different courses, the par-72, 6,745-yard Meadowview Golf Course on Friday and the par-72, 6,690-yard Mattoon Country Club course on Saturday.

Edwardsville shot a team 598 to take third behind only Morton (586) and and Barrington (589) in the 32-team field.

Tiger senior Justin Hemings had a two-day 139 score to take medalist honors on the weekend. He was trailed by Urbana University's Varun Chopra, Morton's Pete Kuhl and Effingham's Callaway Smith, who all had 141s. Hemings had a 6-under 66 at Meadowview in Friday's first round and a 1-over 73 at Mattoon CC Saturday.

Ben Tyrell had a two-day total of 149, while Tanner White fired a 154, Luke Babington carded a 157, Cale Ambuhel a 158 and Zach Trimpe a 161 for the Tigers.

EHS takes on Belleville West at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a Southwestern Conference meet at Triple Lakes GC.

BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Matt Bower and Eric Ferenbach had late first-half goals and they sparked Alton to a 6-1 win over Civic Memorial at Gordon Moore Park Saturday.

Bower's 33rd minute goal broke a scoreless tie, with Ferenbach's goal coming in the 40th minute. Bower also scored in the 43rd minute and Ferenbach goaled for the second time at the 52nd minute. Also scoring were Stephen Nguyen in the 46th minute and Skylar Funk in the 58th minute.

Alton went to 4-2-2 on the year with the win; CM fell to 1-8. The Redbirds take on McCluer North in their McCluer Tournament opener at 5:30 p.m. Monday, while the Eagles meet up with Triad on the road at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Redbirds also announced that their abandoned match against O'Fallon will be replayed from the start at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 13; the venue will be the new Alton High School Athletic Complex behind the AHS campus. Should the venue not be ready, it will be played at Gordon Moore Park at 7 p.m. that evening. Alton held a 1-0 lead on O'Fallon when lightning stopped play.

WATERLOO 4, JERSEY 1: Jake Ridenhour had the only Jersey goal of the day as Waterloo handed the Panthers their first loss of the season, a 4-1 defeat at home Saturday.

The Bulldogs scored twice in each half to run out winners. Waterloo wen to 9-1 overall, 3-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference; Jersey fell to 6-1 overall, 1-1 in the MVC.

BELLEVILLE WEST 9, MARQUETTE 1: Blake Williams' hat trick was more than enough to get Belleville West past Marquette at Gordon Moore Park Saturday.

Sean Gouvela scored twice for the Maroons, who also got goals from Alex Barry, Randy Haley and Drake Terveen.

