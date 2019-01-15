MONDAY, JANUARY 14 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON 60, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 35: The highlight of the Lady Hawks-North Greene girls basketball game was Carrollton star Hannah Krumwiede topping the 1,500-career point mark. The game was stopped when she scored her 1,500th point to honor Hannah and her parents.



Marley Mullink led the Hawks with 23 points, while Krumwiede added 20 in Carrollton’s win over North Greene.

Lakeleigh Brown led the Spartans with 12 points, while Madilyn Gilmore added nine.

Carrollton improves to 13-8, while North Greene falls to 4-13.

A full feature story about Krumwiede, photos and complete game summary to come.

STAUNTON 58, BUNKER HILL 22: In the Macoupin County tournament at Mt. Olive, Abby Davis led the Bulldogs with 15 points, while Savannah Bruhn had 14 and Abby Scanzoni 12 in Staunton’s win over Bunker Hill.

Haley Burris led the Minutemaids with seven points, while Daphne Devall added six.

The Bulldogs go to 14-7, while Bunker Hill is now 0-10.

COLUMBIA 60, GRANITE CITY 23: Aryn Henke led Columbia with 12 points, while Fae Harrell and Lindsey Wibbenmeyer each had 11 in the Eagles’ win at home over the Warriors.

Abby Reeves led Granite with six points, while Alex Powell added four.

Columbia improves to 17-4 on the season, while the Warriors are now 1-16.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 48, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 27: Anna McKee led the Griffins with 17 points, while both Nicole Luchetti and Charlize Luehmann added eight as McGivney defeated Gibault on the road.

The Hawks were led by Ashlyn Wightman’s 12 points, while Natalie Kuecker added seven.

The Griffins go to 14-8 on the year, while Gibault is now 9-11.

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 64, ST. LOUIS VASHON 58: Richard Robinson buried a three-pointer in the corner late in the fourth quarter to bring the Flyers level with Vashon, then had a putback dunk off a rebound to give East Side a lead it wouldn’t relinquish as the Flyers defeated St. Louis Vashon at home in a game postponed from Friday night due to Winter Storm Gia.

Robinson scored all seven points in the final term for East Side, who were led by Terrance Hargrove, Jr.’s 24 points, while Jashawn Anderson had 15 and Cornellious LeFlore scored 10 for the Flyers.

The Wolverines were led by Mario McKinney, Jr. with 10 points, while Cam’Ron Fletcher added eight.

East Side moves to 13-5 on the year, while Vashon drops to 11-3.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 63, LEBANON 30: At the Litchfield tournament, Jason Williams, Jr. led the Knights with 25 points while DaMonte Bean added 10 as Metro-East won its opening game over Lebanon.

Chase White led the Greyhounds with 10 points, while Luke Krumseig added seven.

The Knights move to 11-8, while Lebanon is now 0-14.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

RESULT FROM SATURDAY, JANUARY 12

ST. LOUIS 3, DALLAS 1: On Saturday night at the American Airlines Center, Vladimir Tarasenko’s two goals and Jordan Binnington’s 21 saves helped the Blues win over at Dallas.

Tarasenko scored just 31 seconds into the game, and added on power-play goal in the third, while Pat Maroon, who had been a healthy scratch in two of the last four games, also scored in the first period. Oskar Sundqvist added two assists on the night for St. Louis

Erik Condra scored the only Dallas goal in the third period, and got 25 saves from St. Louis native Ben Bishop.

It was Binnington’s third straight win since being recalled from the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League, his first three wins in the NHL.

The Blues improved to 19-20-4 on the season.

RESULT FROM MONDAY

ST. LOUIS 4, WASHINGTON 1: The Blues scored three times in the third period and David Perron extended his point streak to 11 games, a career high, as St. Louis won over the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals for the second time this season with a 4-1 victory at Capital One Arena.

Washington took an early 1-0 lead on a power play goal from Alex Ovechkin, but Ivan Barbashev tied it up on a goal early in the second, took the lead shortly after on a goal off a deflected shot by Vince Dunn, then extended its lead on a nifty move to the net by Perron, who put it past former Blues goalie Pheonix Copley.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored on the power play in the third period to seal the game for St. Louis, who outshot the Caps 37-29. Copley had 33 saves, while Jake Allen had 28.

It was the third straight win for the Blues, a season high.

St. Louis is now 20-20-4, reaching the. .500 mark for the first time this season as well, and continues its road trip tonight when they play the New York Islanders at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Face-off time is set for 6 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

East St. Louis 64, St. Louis Vashon 58

Metro-East Lutheran 63, Lebanon 30

Mascoutah 62, Granite City 60

Article continues after sponsor message

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Civic Memorial 75, Salem 34

Staunton 58, Bunker Hill 22

Alton 70, Hazelwood West 66

Columbia 60, Granite City 23

Father McGivney Catholic 48, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 27

Trenton Wesclin 45, Roxana 17

Carrollton 60, White Hall North Greene 35

MVCHA HOCKEY

THURSDAY, JANUARY 10 RESULTS

Granite City 6, Bethalto 5

Edwardsville 2, Triad 2

Collinsville 5, Freeburg/Waterloo 2

RESULT FROM MONDAY

Alton 7, Bethalto 5

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

RESULT FROM SATURDAY, JANUARY 12

St. Louis Blues 3, Dallas Stars 1

RESULT FROM MONDAY

St. Louis Blues 4, Washington Capitals 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

2018 NFL PLAYOFFS

RESULTS FROM SATURDAY, JANUARY 12

FIRST AFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF

(1) Kansas City Chiefs 31, (6) Indianapolis Colts 13

SECOND NFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS

(2) Los Angeles Rams 30. (4) Dallas Cowboys 22

RESULTS FROM SUNDAY, JANUARY 13

SECOND AFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF

(2) New England Patriots 41, (5) Los Angeles Chargers 28

FIRST NFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS

(1) New Orleans Saints 20, (6) Philadelphia Eagles 14

More like this: