GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

GILLESPIE 55, CARROLLTON 49: Carrollton got 15 points from Hannah Krumwiede, but Gillespie got a 22-point effort from Amanda Schmidt as the Miners upended the Hawks 55-49 in both teams' season-openers in Gillespie Monday night.

Hannah Robinson had 12 points for the Hawks (0-1) and Emily Struble 11; Schmidt was 10-of-15 from the free-throw line in the win, with Bailey Jarman adding 12 points and Karli Carr 11 for the Miners.

Carrollton hosts Brown County in its home opener Friday night.

DUPO TOURNAMENT

ROXANA 28, MARISSA 25: Cassie Vanzo's 14-point effort was enough to pace Roxana to a 28-25 win over Marissa in an opening-round match of the season-opening Dupo Tournament Monday night.

The Shells (1-0) managed to hold off the Meteors despite just scoring a single point in the final quarter.

Roxana will take on the host Tigers in a semifinal contest at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

DUPO 49, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 31: Courtney Beneke's 12 points weren't enough as host Dupo ran off in the third term on their way to a 49-31 win over East Alton-Wood River in a first-round match of the Dupo Tournament Monday night.

The loss sent the Oilers (0-1) into the consolation bracket of the tournament, where they will take on Marissa, who dropped a three-point decision to Roxana, at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Carly Campbell added 11 points for EA-WR, while the Tigers were led by 15 points from Megan Brown.

MVCHA HOCKEY

ALTON 6, BETHALTO 2: A pair of Jake Bohn goals in the second period snapped a 2-2 tie as Alton went on to defeat Bethalto 6-2 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena Monday night.

Bethalto grabbed the lead with a first-period goal from Konnor Loewen, but the Redbirds' Zack Hunter countered with a goal not long after. Jayden Kahl then put the Eagles ahead early in the second period, but Tanner St. Peters forged another tie before Bohn's two goals gave AHS the lead. Brandon Lang and Joe Boevingioh scored insurance goals for Alton.

Alton put 30 shots on the Bethalto net, while Bethalto had 17 shots on goal.

EDWARDSVILLE 12, GRANITE CITY 0: Edwardsville scored its third straight short-game win as the Tigers blanked Granite City 12-0 in two periods in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Rink Monday night.

Jordan Crow had a hat trick for the Tigers, while Lucas Tucker, Trevor Henson, Chris Blandina, Logan Bilecke, Reilly Patton, Connor Stewart, Tyler Schaeffer, Carson Lewis and Colin Kelsey also had goals for EHS.

Matthew Griffin got his second shutout of the year for Edwardsville, who had a 28-7 advantage in shots on goal.

NHL

BLUES 3, JETS 2: David Backes had two goals and Kevin Shattenkirk two assists as the St. Louis Blues bounced back from a Saturday loss to Chicago with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Scottrade Center Monday night.

Backes had the game-winning goal, which came after Dustin Byfuglin and Bryan Little tied the game for the Jets in the second period. Vladimir Tarasenko opened the scoring for the Blues, with Backes opening up a 2-0 lead for St. Louis before Winnipeg tied it.

Jake Allen had 16 saves for the Blues, who went to 12-5-1 (25 points) on the season; the Jets fell to 8-9-2 (18 points).

