COLLINSVILLE 54, HIGHLAND 48: in the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic Friday night, Ray’Sean Taylor scored 22 points, while Marshall Harrison had 15 in the Kahoks’ win over the Bulldogs.

Collinsville moves to 18-3, while Highland is now 18-4.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

MT. VERNON 65, TRIAD 36: On the final day of the Salem tournament, Luke Cox led Triad with 14 points, and Jonah Ogden added nine in the Knights’ loss to Mt. Vernon.

The Knights fell to 8-12 on the year, while the Rams went to 13-6.

LITCHFIELD 61, CIVIC MEMORIAL 54: At the Litchfield tournament, Alex Reams led CM with 22 points, while Bryce Zupan added 11 as the Eagles lost to the host Purple Panthers on the final day.

Brady Bishop and Ethan Washburn led Litchfield with 18 points each, while Sam Painter scored 12 points and Seth McGill added 11.

CM is now 6-15 for the season, while the Panthers go to 13-5.

ROXANA 57, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 54: On the final day of the Litchfield tournament, Andrew Beckman led Roxana with 26 points, Jacob Golenor had 12 and Gavin Huffman chipped in 11 in as the Shells got past Metro-East.

Cooper Krone led the Knights with 14 points, DaMonte Bean had 13 and Jonah Wilson scored 12 points.

Roxana improves to 10-11, while Metro-East drops to 12-10.

BELLEVILLE WEST 72, SEATTLE RAINER BEACH 69: In the fifth-place game of the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo., Lawrence Brazil III led West with 25 points, E.J. Liddell scored 20 and Kieth Randolph, Jr. added 15 as the Maroons took the win over Rainer Beach of Seattle.

Kenny Curtis led the Vikings with 21 points, while John Hart added 12 and Javion Garrett had 10.

The Maroons are now 19-1 for the season.

ALTON 67, CHAMINADE 59: In the final of the Belleville East Classic, three straight three-pointers – one by Ky’lun Rivers and the other two by Donovan Clay – were the catalyst as the Redbirds dethroned defending champion Chaminade on Saturday night.

Malik Smith led Alton with 19 points, Rivers added 13 and Andrew Jones had 10 points in the win.

Luke Kasubke led the Red Devils with 15 points, Tarris Reed, Jr. added 14 points and Matteus Case chipped in 13.

The Redbirds improve to 13-7, while Chaminade is now 9-6.

TEUTOPOLIS-EAST ST. LOUIS IN SALEM FINAL POSTPONED: The final of the Salem Tournament between Teutopolis and East St. Louis was postponed on Saturday night, due to the effects of Winter Storm Harper that passed through the area on Saturday.

A makeup date for the game has yet to be announced.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CHICAGO MARSHALL 58, EAST ST. LOUIS 52: Indya Billingsley led East Side with 16 points, while Mya Glanton added eight in the Flyers loss to traditional Illinois power Chicago Marshall on Saturday afternoon.

East Side fell to 7-13 on the year.

FINAL DAY OF HIGHLAND INVITATIONAL POSTPONED: The final day of the 33rd Highland Girls Invitational was postponed on Saturday, due to the threat of Winter Storm Harper, that passed through the area and state on Saturday.

The final day will be played on Sunday, with the fifth-place game between Belleville West and Teutopolis tipping off at 3 p.m., and the final between Belleville East and Civic Memorial going off at 7:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUS 3, OTTAWA 2: Carl Gunnarson’s goal at 12:16 of the third period lifted the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night at Enterprise Center.

It was goalie Jordan Binnington’s fourth win in his five starts in the nets for St. Louis; his only loss came Thursday in the New York Islanders’ 2-1 overtime win.

Vladimir Tarasenko, his 16th on the season, and Vince Dunn also scored for the Blues, while Nick Paul and former Blues’ player Magnus Paajarvi had goals for the Senators. Paajarvi’s goal came while Ottawa was shorthanded.

Craig Anderson had 35 saves in goal for the Senators, while Binnington stopped 28 shots.

The Blues, now 21-21-5 on the year and 5-2-1 in their last eight games, go back on the road on Monday afternoon for a game at the Los Angeles Kings. Face-off time is set for 3 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mt. Vernon 65, Triad 36

Litchfield 61, Civic Memorial 54

Roxana 57, Metro-East Lutheran 54

Belleville West 72, Seattle Rainier Beach 69

Alton 67, Chaminade 59

Teutopolis vs. East St. Louis, postponed

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Waterloo 55, Valmeyer 27

Chicago Marshall 58, East St. Louis 52

Article continues after sponsor message

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 3, Ottawa Senators 2

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 63, SPRINGFIELD CATHOLIC 57: At the Bass Pro Shop Tournament of Champions at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo., E.J. Liddell fouled out with only seven points, but Lawrence Brazil III picked up the slack with 21 points, while Will Shumpert scored 10 as the Maroons held off Springfield Catholic in the consolation bracket of the tournament.

Jake Branham led the Fightin’ Irish with 21 points, and both Zach Howell and Mike Marzado added eight each.

West is now 18-1 on the season.

ALTON 64, TRINITY CATHOLIC 62: In the semifinals of the Belleville East Classic, Josh Rivers hit a layup with 16 seconds left in regulation to climax a rally to give Alton a semifinal win.

The Redbirds trailed by as much as 15 points before outscoring the Titans in the second half to advance to Saturday’s final against Chaminade.

Rivers led Alton with 15 points, while Malik Smith added 14 points and Moory Woods had 13.

Ryan Kalkbrenner and Marcus Washington led Trinity with 16 points each, Isaiah Williams scored 15 and Terrell Rush added 11.

The Redbirds are now 12-8, while the Titans are 13-1.

BUNKER HILL 47, GILLESPIE 44: At the Litchfield tournament, Jacob Weidner led with 20 points, while Corey Hall added eight as the Minutemen nipped the Miners.

Bunker Hill is now 3-10 on the year.

EAST ST. LOUIS 70, EFFINGHAM 50: In the Salem Invitational, Terrence Hargrove, Jr. led the way with 17 points, while Corneillous LeFlore, Jashawn Anderson and Elijah Rice all scored 12 in East Side’s win over the Flaming Hearts.

The Flyers move up to 15-5 with the win.

VALMEYER 61, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 52: Philip Reinhardt led with 27 points, while Jacob Rowold added 18 in the Pirates’ win over McGivney.

The Pirates are now 7-13, while the Griffins are now 3-20.

NORTH MAC 43, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 32: E.J. Kahl led the Piasa Birds with 11 points, and Jonathan Watson and Ryne Hanslow each had eight in Southwestern’s loss to North Mac.

The Piasa Birds drop to 7-12 on the season.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 55, HARDIN CALHOUN 54: Drew Baalman led Calhoun with 18 points, while Cory Baalman added 14 as the Warriors were edged by the Rockets on the road.

Calhoun is now 9-6 on the season, 2-2 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 45, O’FALLON 39: At the Highland Invitational, Maura Niemeier and Kourtland Tyus scored 10 points each as the Eagles advanced over the Panthers.

CM is now 21-4, while the Panthers go to 17-5.

BELLEVILLE EAST 72, HIGHLAND 49: At their own invitational, Bryce Dowell had 25 points, B’Aunce Carter 20 points and Nyah Ford 11 as East defeated the Bulldogs to advance in the tournament.

East moves to 14-9, while Highland is now 18-6.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 55. GILLESPIE 42: Rylee Smith led the way with 15 points, while Annie Gallaher added 14 in the Piasa Birds’ win over Gillespie.

Rylee Jarman led the Miners with 12 points while Emily Smith had 11.

Southwestern is now 18-5 every night, while Gillespie falls to 9-14.

GREENVILLE 48, COLLINSVILLE 46: Bria King led Collinsville with 14 points, and Faith Liljegren added 13, but it wasn’t enough as Greenville pulled out the win.

The Comets are now 22-1, while the Kahoks drop to 11-8.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 58, Jersey 46

Alton 64, Trinity Catholic 62

Belleville West 63, Springfield Catholic 57

East Alton-Wood River 50, Bayless 36

Greenfield 61, Brussels 59

Valmeyer 61, Father McGivney Catholic 52

North Mac 41, Piasa Southwestern 32

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 55, Hardin Calhoun 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Mac 33, Bunker Hill 20

Civic Memorial 45, O’Fallon 39

Belleville East 72, Highland 49

Piasa Southwestern 55, Gillespie 32

Greenville 48, Collinsville 46

Belleville West 57, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 54

MVCHA HOCKEY

THURSDAY, JANUARY 17 RESULTS

Highland 5, East Alton-Wood River 2

Granite City 7, Triad 5Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: